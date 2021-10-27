With terminal cancer, mother tries to fulfill her wish list with her daughter

A mother from Bedford, England, moved the internet by creating a virtual fundraiser kitty to fulfill a wish list with her 9-year-old daughter. She has terminal breast cancer and wants to build as many positive memories with her daughter as possible.

Gemma Blezard, 37, discovered the first lump in her breast in 2013, when she was taking the final fitting of her wedding dress a week before the wedding. At the time, daughter Mollie Knight was just 18 months old. Gemma underwent chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy and a double mastectomy in 2018, when she was considered cured.

“Mollie was 18 months old when I was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2013. I was trying on the wedding dress and felt the lump, but I tried not to panic and went ahead with the wedding,” the Englishwoman told the newspaper Daily Mail.

Gemma Blezard 02 Gemma Blezard tries to enjoy every moment with her daughter Mollie KnightGemma Blezard/Facebook Play Gemma Blezard 06 Gemma was first diagnosed with cancer a week before she was married.Gemma Blezard/Facebook Play Gemma Blezard 05 She went through chemotherapy sessions, radiotherapy, hormone therapy to treat the tumorGemma Blezard/Facebook Play Gemma Blezard 04 In 2018, Gemma performed a double mastectomy Gemma Blezard/Facebook Play Gemma Blezard 01 Gemma during the recovery process Gemma Blezard/Facebook Play 0

“On my honeymoon I found myself getting bigger, so I went to a doctor at the resort and was told to have a biopsy as soon as I got home. That’s when the roller coaster started.” Gemma’s marriage ended during her first cancer treatment.

In January of this year, during a routine mammogram, doctors discovered a new lump in Gemma’s breast, diagnosed three months later as treatable but incurable. The news affected Mollie, who had an outbreak at school, saying her mother would die.

Disneyland

Without knowing how long she has to live, the Englishwoman created an internet crowdfunding fund to raise money and fulfill a wish list with her daughter, such as traveling to Disneyland parks and visiting other places with friends.

To the Daily Mail, she told that she has already managed to save £60,000, the equivalent of R$460,284 at the current price. “I’ll be surprised if you’re still here at this time of next year. When I was told it was a stage four tumor in April, I was devastated. Last week I was told that the cancer has spread to the liver. I just hope to be able to build as many memories as possible in the coming months,” added Gemma.