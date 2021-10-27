Woman accused of killing daughter impresses delegates by her coldness – Gerais

The team of delegates from the Police Civil was impressed by the coolness of the baby’s mother (photo: Tim Filho/EM Special)

Police delegates Adeliana Xavier Santos and Daniely Muniz, and delegate Mrdio Bento Costa, who are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby as a result of torture, detailed during an interview this Tuesday afternoon (October 26), how the first investigations into this case were carried out and what the next phases of the police investigation will be like.

The main suspect of having committed the attacks against the baby, the mother herself, a 20-year-old woman, was arrested on Monday night (25/10), at the house of relatives, in the district of Xonin de Baixo, rural area of Governador Valadares. She had already been heard the day after her daughter’s death (10/22), with her boyfriend. The two were released that same day.

But as the investigations progressed, police chief Daniely Muniz, who is presiding over the police investigation, based on elements that she considers to be very serious, asked for justice for the temporary arrest of the child’s mother.

Delegate Mrdio Bento, who is part of the team of delegates investigating the case, explained that his team rushed to arrest the young woman on Monday night, after receiving information that she could flee to Esprito Santo.

What impressed the police the most was her mother’s coldness at all times when she was heard by them. “She didn’t get emotional, didn’t cry, didn’t show any reaction when she saw the photos of her daughter with the signs of the injuries,” said delegate Daniely Muniz.

the case



The crime that shocked the residents of Governador Valadares occurred in Bairro Carapina, a hill located in the central area of ​​the city. The complaint, according to delegate Adeliana Santos, arrived at the Civil Police station on Thursday night (10/21), after the medical team at the Municipal Hospital received the baby with several injuries on the body and sent her to the Institute Legal Doctor.

On Friday (10/22), the baby’s mother and boyfriend were taken to the police station and gave their first statements. A denied me that she had assaulted her daughter. The boyfriend told the police that he was with his mother and baby at his house, in Carapina. The baby started to cry a lot and the mother left with her daughter in her arms, to the backyard. He soon returned with the child unconscious.

The boyfriend said that, upon seeing the child unconscious, he asked neighbors for help to take him to the hospital. What was done right away. The child arrived at the HM lifeless, with a wound that could have been caused by a nail and another that appeared to be a bite. And other injuries, which on preliminary examination of the IML, were treated as polytrauma and liver laceration.

As the process progresses, the delegates, with the support of experts, will identify whether more people participated in the attacks and whether there was a failure by the boyfriend in relation to the torture practiced. The baby’s mother was taken to the Conselheiro Pena prison, 94 kilometers away from Governador Valadares.