Woman suffers miscarriage and remains for 7 months with remains of pregnancy in her body: ‘Terrible pain’

The mother of four, 38-year-old British Ericka Hall, suffered a miscarriage in March and, seven months later, discovered that there were still “remnants” of the baby in her body. The woman was 12 weeks pregnant when she lost the baby.

She was seen at the Royal Stoke University Hospital in England, examined and discharged without any further procedure. However, when she got home Ericka realized that “something was wrong” as she continued to bleed and “passing out”.

Back at the hospital, the woman underwent a procedure to remove the remaining material from her uterus. “I was released the next day thinking that everything would be fine,” she said. Ericka, who lives with her husband John Holton, says she felt fine for a few months, but then the pain returned.

“I thought I had an infection. I started to feel pain again. I took a urine test, which didn’t show any problems. But the pain got really bad, I was struggling to get out of bed and go to sleep. I couldn’t take it anymore, so I went to the hospital. I went three times in 14 days,” he reported to Stoke-on-TrentLive newspaper.

“They kept deceiving me. Eventually they took me in, did a scan and found a cyst on my ovary. They said there were still some remains of the baby from March,” explained Ericka.

The woman then had to undergo further surgery. “Why didn’t they check after the abortion that all the content was gone? They shouldn’t just send someone home and seven months later you’re still carrying your baby’s remains. I wouldn’t want the pain I was feeling on my worst enemy, it was horrible”, she blurted out.

According to Royal Stoke, Ericka was encouraged to contact the Patient Liaison and Counseling Team for support and to have the case investigated.

