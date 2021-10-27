World’s Greenest Rocket Developed in Scotland – News

A rocket considered the most ecological in the world is being developed in Scotland by the British company Orbex and should be ready by the end of 2022.

Powered by biofuel, Orbex Prime, as it was named, produces up to 96% less emissions than fossil fuel-powered vehicles and also leaves no debris wherever it goes — on land, in the oceans or in the atmosphere. Furthermore, it was designed to be reusable, meaning sent to space more than once.

A new study by the University of Exeter, in England, concluded that the gap between the Prime’s emissions and those of other vehicles is mainly due to the emission of high levels of so-called black carbon, a material formed by the incomplete combustion of carbon-containing fuels.

The substance is one of the biggest contributors to climate change when emitted by rocket engines into the stratosphere (the second layer closest to Earth).

Also according to the research, a single launch of Prime would result in total emissions of 13.8 tons of CO2 equivalent (a standard unit to measure the carbon footprint, that is, the amount of carbon emitted into the atmosphere). The number is comparable to the average emissions created by a single person in the UK, which is 12.7 tonnes.

At the moment, the number of rocket flights is very low — in the whole year of 2020, for example, there were 114 orbital launch attempts in the world, according to NASA, the American space agency. Despite this, rocket emissions are launched into the upper atmosphere and remain there for two to three years.

“We believe it is time to move away from using highly polluting fossil fuels now that more efficient and sustainable alternatives are readily available, and we expect to see much stricter regulations coming into effect,” said Orbex CEO Chris Larmour.

“As the world prepares to participate in the Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow, we have already decisively moved to a fully sustainable solution that avoids the massive carbon emission profiles of outdated fossil fuel release solutions,” he added.

