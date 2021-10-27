Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is giving away three months of Discord Nitro!

Discord Nitro Free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate!

Run! In yet another unmissable promotion, Xbox is giving three months of Discord Nitro for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers! That’s right, three months of Discord Nitro!

The new promotion is valid for new subscribers to Discord Nitro only, and you have until May 26 of next year to redeem your new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate advantage. Remember that Xbox is also giving a month of Disney+ and four months of Spotify Premium for Ultimate subscribers, however, valid only for new subscribers of the respective services. Check out:

