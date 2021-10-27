Xbox gamers can now play PC games through GeForce Now • Eurogamer.pt

Xbox console users can already enjoy the GeForce Now streaming service and play PC games on their consoles, but there seem to be some notable exceptions.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now includes beta support for the Microsoft Edge browser and through this new feature, gamers on an Xbox console can turn to the browser and use the service to stream PC games to the console.

However, Tom Warren shared a curiosity and reveals that Death Stranding is not one of the games you can play on Xbox through the streaming service, as it doesn’t appear when you look for it. Despite reports that it can be played in Russia, the vast majority of gamers will not be able to find Death Stranding on their Xbox.

GeForce Now allows access to over a thousand games and you’ll even be able to play with mouse and keyboard to get access to more games.

the weirdest part is that Sony doesn’t publish Death Stranding on PC, only on console. That might not matter, though. If there’s an agreement somewhere about cloud / console streaming exclusivity, then this could be why. I’ve asked Nvidia to comment — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 25, 2021