Young man swallows 16 toothbrushes and 1 nail to stop eating dirt – News

A former Chinese prisoner spent nearly two decades with a toothbrush in his small intestine

According to British tabloid Mirror, the 51-year-old man, identified by the surname Li, swallowed the object in a suicide attempt while in prison.

The episode happened after he was diagnosed with HIV due to drug use, something he didn't know how to deal with at the time.

Recently, with pain in his abdomen, Li went to one of the hospitals in Shenzhen City, where a CT scan identified the brush lodged in his bile duct.

Doctors were able to remove the object through an endoscope, a rigid optical tube suitable for this type of procedure.

Surprisingly, the toothbrush didn't bother Li during his stay inside.

According to the local press, had the object remained lodged, the object could have reached the ex-prisoner's liver and caused a fatal infection.

However, even during penitence, Li started HIV treatment and stayed away from drugs, which contributed to the result. Currently, the Chinese is married, has two children and is recovering from the incident Still in China, a man spent about 1 year with a 20 cm spoon lodged in his esophagus.

A Chinese man spent nearly a year with a 20 cm spoon lodged in his esophagus after drinking it drunk to win a bet. The information is from the British tabloid Daily Mail

The 26-year-old man, identified only as Zhang, arrived at a hospital in Xinjiang City claiming severe chest pain

After an x-ray, the medical team verified the presence of the spoon in the boy's esophagus. He said that a year ago, he told friends he could swallow the stainless steel object and then remove it with the help of a string attached to the handle.

But the trick didn't work and the spoon was lodged inside Zhang. He explained that he did not seek care because he was able to eat and drink normally during this period, until he felt a sharp pain in the thoracic region

The spoon was removed through an endoscopy, a procedure in which a small plastic tube with a camera is inserted into the patient's body. The Chinese was placed under general anesthesia and the two-hour procedure was successful.

'I was shocked. I've never seen anything like it', declared Yu Xiwu, one of the doctors responsible for the case. According to the hospital where Zhang is staying, he is recovering well and should be released in the next few days. Another Chinese person had a lighter removed from his stomach recently.

An approximately 9 cm lighter was removed from the stomach of a Chinese man 20 after it had been swallowed. According to Jiangxi Network Television, the object removal surgery lasted about 10 minutes

The unidentified patient decided to seek medical attention at Dujiangyan People's Hospital, located in Chengdu City. He had severe pain in his stomach and said he found blood in his stool.

Doctor Qiu Changwei, responsible for the surgery, inserted a small flexible endoscope along the man's esophagus and found a black rectangular object located in the stomach. He soon thought about the possibility of being a lighter

Qiu used a kind of retractable rubber to secure it and get it out of the place where it was housed.