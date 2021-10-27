Your health is grateful: the benefits of consuming apples daily

Wednesday, October 27, 2021, on the Casa&Agro blog on the Tecno Notícias website, you will be well informed about litter, its benefits and nutrients. You will still know why to consume it daily. Read through to the end so that you are very well informed about the universe of fruits.

First, we must emphasize that this is a fruit that is widely consumed in Brazilian daily life. THE litter is of Asian origin, and his vision since the dawn of the earth is that of a fruit that can heal all things. Your tree is called the Tree of Knowledge.

Read more: Apple tea: discover the health benefits of this drink

Apple Benefits

Now, learn more about how much this fruit can bring benefits, whether consumed frequently or daily.

apple fights heart problems

Because it contains soluble fiber, apples are able to lower the body’s cholesterol. Still, it contains antioxidants, which cause pressure regulation.

Prevents intestinal constipation

When eating the apple with the skin, its consumption will bring more fiber. There is pectin in its composition too, and this substance helps in the better functioning of the intestine.

Read too: THE True, no one told you about apple cider vinegar: see the benefits that go far beyond tempepick up salad

Helps the brain function better

In apples, there is a substance called quercetin. This substance helps prevent brain cell death, preventing further problems and future sequelae.

Prevents eye diseases

Over the years, the health of the eyes becomes a little debilitated due to the aging of the eye tissues. Thus, being rich in flavonoids, the fruit is a great ally in combating the multiplication of free radicals.

Fruit improves immunity

It works a lot against colds and viruses that sometimes affect the human body, precisely because it is a rich source of vitamin C.

Prevents osteoporosis

It helps a lot in bone strength, so it is very effective in preventing osteoporosis. Therefore, it is good for consumption from an early age. Therefore, it also helps in the proper maintenance of the mouth and gums. So, one more proof that it is really worth consuming.

apple nutrients

Vitamin A, B and C;

Magnesium;

Potassium.

What is the best way to consume?

Finally, the best way to consume the apple will always be pure and unpeeled because of the fibers present. However, in the form of fruit salad and juice can also be a good way to have it in your diet. Anyway, make the daily consumption of litter, or at least a few times a week, and your body will always be healthy and packed with nutrients.

Also, read: Learn how to make homemade apple cider vinegar: economical and high yields; see more