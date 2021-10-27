Zé Vaqueiro refuses to comment on his mother’s complaints about marriage. Understand

Singer Zé Vaqueiro was involved in a controversy this Tuesday (October 26), after being accused by his mother, Nara de Sá, of not inviting her to her own wedding. Asked by the metropolises, the artist refused to talk about the subject.

“Singer Zé Vaqueiro prefers not to comment on the matter,” said the press office, in a statement.

Zé Vaqueiro and Ingra got married this Monday, in Fortaleza

Zé Vaqueiro, 22, married Ingra Soares, 31, this Monday (25/10). The theme took over social networks, and even reached the musician’s mother, Nara de Sá, who said she had not been invited to the event.

Nara attended the ceremony’s live and said that she did not receive an invitation. “If I’d known, I’d be gone,” began Nara, who used sad-faced crying emojis. “May God bless my son. If you had invited me I would have gone”, added Nara.

