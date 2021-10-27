Zé Vaqueiro vents after a marriage controversy involving his mother: “I made the right choices”

In a long text, the singer broke the silence after not inviting his mother to marry Ingra Soares

The singer Joe Cowboy he vented on social media on Tuesday night (26) after going up to the altar and making official the union with Ingra Soares, now his wife.

In a long text, he celebrated the moment he lived and left hints.

“I dreamed, fought, believed and had great faith that God from above was always keeping me and getting rid of everything that is bad. I gave up many things, made the right choices and one of them was choosing you to share my life, my moments and create a family by your side”, he stated.

Without directly mentioning the controversy with his mother, he recalled that no one’s life is perfect.

“We want everything to be perfect, but a fairy tale only exists in drawings as a child. We have to live life, go through the difficulties, face the cycles that life gives us and always, in the end, look to the side and know that that one person will be there, with eyes shining, looking at you and not leaving you alone, in joy and sadness, in health in sickness, in wealth and poverty. the last day of my life I will love you with all my strength!”, he said.

At the end, the singer praised his partner and thanked her. “Yesterday I realized another dream and God proved to me once again, as in many other times, how wonderful He is, how gigantic His mercy is! The word that will always sum up everything in my life is: gratitude! It never will! be enough to thank God for everything, because no leaves fall from a tree if He doesn’t allow it! It was all beautiful!”, he said in the caption of a video in which he showed various moments of the wedding.

wife of Joe Cowboy, Ingra Soares opened the game about not having invited his mother-in-law to the wedding. This Tuesday night (26), she used social media to talk about the controversy at the time. Is that the singer got married on Monday (25), but waived the presence of Nara de Sa Marcolino, your mother.

“I put up with a lot of things silently until today. Soon I will tell you everything that is choked!“, shot Ingra on Instagram.

Look: