Zopone/Unimed loses to Franca on NBB14 debut

1

Fernando Vieira Sá/Disclosure Enzo Ruiz, from Zopone/Unimed, in a duel with Lucas Dias, from Franca

Defrauded, Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket was overtaken by Franca by 87-76, this Tuesday (26), in the debut round of the 2021/22 edition of Novo Basketball Brasil (NBB14), acting at the Ginásio Cláudio Amantini (Panela de Pressure) in Bauru. Dragão played without Gabriel Jaú, suspended, as well as Alex Garcia and João Guizard, who tested positive for coronavirus, as well as coach Guerrinha.

In the first half, each team dominated a period. Dragão was a little better in the first quarter, but the Franco team reacted in the second and took the lead – 21 to 24 (first quarter) and 25 to 16 (second quarter).

On the way back from the break, Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket showed a lot of determination and presented themselves well and equalized the actions, leaving the game balanced again, but in the final part of the third period Franca managed to recover and was slightly ahead. In the fourth final, the Franco team went ahead to ensure the positive result – 21 to 19 (third quarter) and 20 to 17 (fourth final).

“We played a good game and managed to balance the game for the most part. But, with the team more whole, our opponent got a better performance at the moment of definition”, commented the wing/guard Larry Taylor for the press office of Bauru Basket.

They played for Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket: 02. Samuel “Pará” Santos (02 points, 01 rebound and 01 assist), 03. Dontrell Brite (12 points, 07 rebounds, 04 assists and 04 recovered balls), 04. Larry Taylor ( 29 points, 06 rebounds, 02 assists and 04 recovered balls), 09. Felipe Vezaro (07 points and 02 rebounds), 11. Thales Simões, 12. Lukas Santos (01 rebound), 17. Danilo Penteado (02 points, 04 rebounds) , 01 assist and 01 ball recovered), 20. Igor Araújo, 28. Enzo Ruiz (04 points, 04 rebounds and 03 assists), 30. Rafael Hettsheimeir (20 points, 06 rebounds and 04 assists) and 33. Silvio Nicoliello

Technical Committee: Vanderlei Mazzuchini Junior (supervisor), Hudson Previdelo (technician), Everton Moraes (technical assistant), Bruno Camargo (physical trainer), José Bassan (physiotherapist), Roger Tedde Mansano and Carlos Eduardo Moraes Matos (doctors)

The main names in the Franco team were Lucas Dias (23 points) and the North American David Jackson (22 points and 05 rebounds).

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket’s next match will be against Rio Claro, on Thursday (28), at 7:30 pm, also in Bauru.