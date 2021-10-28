113.2 million Brazilians completed vaccination

Today, Brazil has surpassed the mark of 113.3 million inhabitants with a complete cycle of vaccination against covid-19. So far, 113,312,914 people have taken the second dose or the single dose of immunizing against the disease, corresponding to 53.12% of the national population. The data were provided by the state health departments and compiled by the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part.

Between yesterday and today, 1,005,345 Brazilians completed the vaccination schedule – of these, 1,004,508 received the second dose and another 837, the only one. 262,013 people were vaccinated with the first and 348,681 with the booster, with a total of 1,616,039 doses of immunizing agents against covid-19 applied in the last 24 hours across the country.

In all, 153,995,441 people have already taken the first dose since the start of the vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Brazil, in mid-January. The number represents 72.19% of the country’s population. A total of 7,459,199 booster doses have also been applied so far.

The state of São Paulo leads, in percentage terms, in the proportion of inhabitants with complete vaccination: 66.8% of its population. Next are Mato Grosso do Sul (63.76%), Rio Grande do Sul (59.38%), Santa Catarina (57.04%) and Paraná (56.94%).

Paulistas are also in first place among those with the highest percentage of vaccinated with the first dose: 80.4% of the local inhabitants. Santa Catarina (75.61%), Rio Grande do Sul (74.96%), Minas Gerais (74.09%) and Paraná (73.95%) come next.

Delta variant represents 99.7% of samples in the city of São Paulo

The city of São Paulo registers, this Wednesday (27), 843 new cases of the delta variant (lineage B.1.617.2 and sublineages AY). The data were revealed after a study carried out by the city hall, Instituto Butantan, Institute of Tropical Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) and Instituto Adolfo Lutz.

According to this survey, the capital of São Paulo accounts for 4,077 cases since the variant was first registered in July. Among the samples in which it was possible to identify the lineage, 99.7% are of the delta variant.

Sequencing refers to epidemiological week 40. Despite the presence of the variant in the capital, according to the city hall, the number of cases has not shown a significant growth curve.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.