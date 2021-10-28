13 great tips to speed up Wi-Fi on your mobile

It is true that the vast majority of modern routers are already able to transmit Wi-Fi to larger environments, even with some obstacles (walls, furniture, people) in the way. But the signal is not always 100% stable, making it difficult to connect to the device.

Incidentally, maybe not everyone knows, but weaker Wi-Fi connections create a domino effect on your smartphone, consuming more battery and increasing the slowness when using certain apps. With that in mind, we’ve separated 13 tips that can help you speed up Wi-Fi internet on your cell phone.

Put the router in an open place

Avoid leaving the router too hidden or with too many objects around it. Always prefer wide, high places with free surroundings (Image: Misha Feshchak/Unsplash)

The first suggestion on the list is also one of the simplest things to do. In which room in the house is the router located? Is it hidden between some furniture and close to the ground? If the answer is yes, the solution is to move the fixture, preferably to a high, open place.

Wi-Fi is a wireless signal, and connection speed is directly influenced by what’s in the path of that signal. The more obstacles, the greater the electronic interference. Also, avoid placing it near other devices that might cause interference, such as microwave ovens, baby monitors, or cordless phones.

Turn the router off and on

When turning the router off and on, keep an eye on the flashing lights to make sure they are all working properly (Image: Stephen Phillips/Unsplash)

Another action that you must have already done is to unplug the router for a few moments (usually between 10 and 30 seconds) and turn it back on, resetting the previous connection. In fact, many manufacturers make this recommendation in case of slowness and even network instability, and it can work.

Make sure the lights on the router that indicate connection are working properly. Otherwise, you may need to contact your internet provider.

Prefer the latest Wi-Fi technologies

As with cell phones and computers, Wi-Fi technology is constantly evolving. The latest of these is Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), which brings faster connection speeds, lower latency and greater signal distribution across multiple devices.

Until 2020, it was very difficult to find commercial routers already with this standard. However, in 2021 the number of accessories that follow the new technology has grown and it is now easier to acquire routers ready for the new generation of wireless connections — despite being quite expensive at the beginning of Wi-Fi 6.

No, you don’t need to update your router every year like some people do with their cell phone. That is, even if the router is older, it will still do the job. But if you’re looking for an upgrade, you’d ideally prefer routers that support the new Wi-Fi standard.

Use the 5GHz frequency when possible

Most recent routers offer two Wi-Fi options: 2.4 GHz, which has a longer range and slower speed, and 5 GHz, which is faster at a lower range (Image: Lorenzo Cafaro/Unsplash)

Virtually all Android and iOS routers and cell phones launched in recent years are already compatible with the 5 GHz frequency band. This is an evolution of the 2.4 GHz band, which is the most common to be found in electronic devices.

Although the 2.4 GHz frequency can be extended to a wider spectrum, the connection stability can be lacking, especially if there are many devices connected on the same Wi-Fi network. The 5 GHz band, in turn, is more stable and fast, but there is this issue that only offers these features if you are closer to the router.

And how to switch to a 5GHz network? It is likely that during the installation of the internet in your home, the operator created two separate Wi-Fi networks: one with the suffix “2.4 GHz” and the other “5 GHz”. The names may also have “2G” and “5G” at the end. In this case, just switch to the network that ends with “5GHz” or “5G”.

Limit the number of devices

Do you live with more people, and they all use the same Wi-Fi connection? Well know that this can make the internet slower. Imagine, for example, that the connection needs to be split between Netflix, online gaming, live video calling and access to social media. Each of these actions consumes significant amounts of bandwidth, which compromises usage for everyone.

In the router settings, you can manage which programs and applications have priority access, as well as exclude devices that might be stealing your Wi-Fi. Some routers even have an option to limit how many devices can connect to your Wi-Fi.

Activate and deactivate airplane mode on mobile

Airplane mode on cell phones temporarily disables the Wi-Fi network signal. Turn the option off and on to try to increase network speed (Image: Rudy and Peter Skitterians/Pixabay)

One simple action that can help resolve issues with Wi-Fi sluggishness has to do with your phone’s airplane mode.

Just like when you unplug the router, do the same: turn on airplane mode to turn off key connections, including Wi-Fi and mobile data. Wait between 10 to 30 seconds, turn off airplane mode and wait until Wi-Fi is restored.

Avoid weak connections

Before connecting to a Wi-Fi network on your mobile, note the connection icon, right next to the SSID name. Ideally, you prefer connections that have this symbol fully populated. If one of the lines is gray, it means that the strength and quality of that connection is poor. That is, you can wait for a slower network.

Forget connections that are no longer used

All connections you’ve used on your cell phone are accumulated in the operating system. Fortunately, you can delete them in the device settings (Image: Franck/Unsplash)

Some cell phones usually save all the Wi-Fi connections you’ve ever used. Although this doesn’t interfere with the network signal, you can get confused and connect to a network that is not as fast. For this reason, do this check from time to time to clean up unused connections that may accumulate.

Clear cell phone cache

A common practice in computers and that was carried over to cell phones is the storage of data from applications and websites — the famous cache. While this helps to load pages faster, the function becomes a snowball, especially if you are not used to cleaning these files manually.

With more and more data accumulated (and stopped) in the smartphone’s memory, both the Wi-Fi connection and other actions on the cell phone can slow down. So, do this cleaning from time to time to prevent the device from slowing down.

Delete apps that are not in use

Keeping too many apps installed on your phone and leaving them there even if you don’t use them can slow down your phone, including on Wi-Fi (Image: William Hook/Unsplash)

The same thing about cache buildup applies to programs installed on the mobile phone, which can affect not only the speed of the Wi-Fi connection, but the speed as a whole on the device. Android and iOS already have native operating system solutions to periodically delete apps that are not in use. You can also check this information by going to the “Storage” tab.

Install a signal amplifier (repeater)

As a complement to the router, manufacturers often launch amplifiers that play precisely the role of taking the Wi-Fi signal to environments where the signal is weaker or almost non-existent. These devices, also called repeaters, are often cheaper than buying a new router, and they can be installed in any room.

Each router is compatible with a series of specific amplifiers. Therefore, check your router’s factory information to see if it is compatible.

Replace or remove the phone case

Use covers made of light material and not too thick to avoid interference problems and signal capture from the antennas (Image: Daniel Romero/Unsplash)

The position of antennas on cell phones varies by manufacturer, but the location is not usually where we are used to holding the device with our hands and fingers. This helps not to obstruct the signal picked up by the antennas to recognize Wi-Fi and other connections.

It turns out that many protective covers for smartphones end up blocking the Wi-Fi signal from the routers, making the connection slower and unstable. Avoid more rigid cases, such as models made from fabric or metal. Prefer cases that have a material that is not too thick, allowing the connection signal to reach the cell phone in its entirety.

run speed tests

Online applications and services can measure the transfer and reception speed of Wi-Fi on mobile phones (Image: Mika Baumeister/Usplash)

It’s always good to know how the “current health” of the Wi-Fi connection is through tests that measure the speed of the current network.

This can be done on specific applications or websites in the web browser, and the tests provide a brief overview of download and upload speeds. If you sign up for these services, you can also compare current results with older tests.

Source: NetSpot, HighSpeedInternet, Intel