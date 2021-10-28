15 Best Games to Play on xCloud

Check out the best games to play on xCloud!

Finally my friends! After months of waiting xCloud finally arrived in Brazil, and thinking about it, we at Xbox Central highlighted the fifteen best games to play on the service. streaming from the Xbox! So, no more stalling, let’s go!

Forza Horizon 4 (can be replaced by Forza Horizon 5 when released)

Forza Horizon 4 is one of the most acclaimed games on the Xbox, and it’s no wonder. In this game, you’ll be able to explore a large part of modern Britain and participate in the biggest Horizon festival (at least until the release date of this article), and of course, race with the fastest cars from the most different manufacturers!

But as you noticed in the title we emphasize that Forza Horizon 4 can be exchanged for Forza Horizon 5 when it launches on xCloud on November 9th, and that it promises to be the biggest game in the franchise!

Functionalities:

Touch-screen control: no;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: yes.

Two Point Hospital

Ever wanted to manage a hospital? Then your time has come! In Two Point Hospital you can manage your own hospital, building it any way you want! The game has a “satirical” feel, but the fun is guaranteed in this hospital driving simulator!

Here you can build various hospitals during the stages, or if you prefer, build an amazing hospital in the game’s sandbox mode, and build the hospital any way you want. You should also stay on top of your hospital’s needs, such as specialist appointments and new patient rooms.

Functionalities:

Touch-screen control: yes;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: no.

the Sims 4

The Sims 4 is the latest game in the classic Electronic Arts franchise, and is also available to play through xCloud!

As everyone already knows, in The Sims 4 you can create your own family, get married, date, build your own house, work, throw a party… whatever! There are so many options to play on The Sims 4, and this is one of the best games to play on xCloud. The game is also packed with DLCs, which will enhance your gaming experience (if you’re willing to pay!).

Functionalities:

Touch-screen control: no;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: no.

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons is a game set in the Minecraft universe, however, here you will not mine and build your house, but fight against known villains!

Your objective in the game is simple: eliminate Arch-Illager and free all villagers. However, you will encounter some difficulties on your way, as the game is full of enemies that will attack you in hordes. The game also allows for great customization of your character, such as new armor and swords.

Functionalities:

Touch-screen control: yes;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: yes.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, what about this game? We certainly know it’s Ninja Theory’s biggest creation, at least so far, and it’s also available on xCloud!

As I said above, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was developed by Ninja Theory, which is part of Xbox Game Studios and who are working on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. it’s a post-war setting, so you’ll encounter some bodies and skeletons during your journey.

In the game, you control Senua, a woman who is going to rescue the soul of her lover who died during the war. During your gameplay, you’ll have voices that should help you, or make you crazy and scared, whatever.

Functionalities:

Touch-screen control: yes;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: yes.

Sea of ​​Thieves

Sea of ​​Thieves was developed by Rare, the same team that worked on games like Perfect Dark (Nintendo 64), and is a game of… pirates!

Here at Sea of ​​Thieves you must go after the most diverse treasures scattered around the map, or stay in your story mode and discover the most diverse pirate legends, whichever you choose! You can also fish, cook, hunt, harvest, get stuffed… anyway, I guarantee you won’t get bored at Sea of ​​Thieves.

Functionalities:

Touch-screen control: yes;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: yes.

Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege is known for its frenetic multiplayer, and features an extremely interesting and engaging gameplay approach.

Here you can choose to play on the “good” side and the “bad” side, and complete the most diverse missions that will make your team win. As already said, it’s fully multiplayer, and you can find extremely calm and friendly people, who are ready to forgive the mistake… or not, I don’t know.

Functionalities:

Touch-screen control: no;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: yes.

Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is the new game from developer Turtle Rock Studios, and is the spiritual replacement for Left 4 Dead, one of the most acclaimed games in the world.

Here at Back 4 Blood, you must kill all the zombies that appeared after a parasite caused apocalypse, and fight to survive each level. Back 4 Blood is a game that relies on a lot of strategy, as various zombies will appear in hordes and try to kill you and your teammates.

Functionalities:

Touch-screen control: no;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: yes.

battlefield

Here we don’t just list one game, but all the ones that are available on xCloud, since each person has their own taste, right?

There are currently three games in the Battlefield franchise on xCloud: Battlefield 4, which is set in a modern period, Battlefield 1, which is set in WWI, and Battlefield V, which is set in WWII. All games have a story mode and multiplayer modes full of players, so you can enjoy it with peace of mind!

Functionalities:

Touch-screen control: no;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: no.

Cities: Skylines

In Cities: Skylines you’ll have to create your own city, building the way you want and fulfilling the population’s requests… after you’ve done something for your own benefit, of course.

In Cities: Skylines you have to take care of a small village until it becomes a giant global metropolis, taking care of every aspect, from the bus transportation system to large companies that want to establish themselves in the city. You should also beware of bankruptcy, something that can happen during your mayoral journey.

Functionalities:

Touch-screen control: yes;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: no.

The Elder Scrolls Franchise

As with Battlefield, here we will recommend all available games from The Elder Scrolls franchise on xCloud.

There are currently three games available from The Elder Scrolls saga or xCloud: The Elder Scrolls III, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Xbox One edition) and The Elder Scrolls Online. Both games are focused on story and RPG features, with The Elder Scrolls Online having a multiplayer twist for those who hate playing solo.

Functionalities:

Touch-screen control: no;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: yes (The Elder Scrolls Online only).

Twelve Minutes

Twelve Minutes is a game that was developed by Portuguese Luis Antonio, and its proposal is quite simple, and captivating.

Twelve Minutes is an Xbox-exclusive game, and its goal is simple: get stuck in a time loop. Did not understand? Well, in the game you are on a romantic night with your wife, who is mysteriously murdered and you are blamed by the police, who break into your house and beat you to death. However, when you die, you go back twelve minutes in time, and your objective is to avoid the death of you and your wife, breaking the loop.

Functionalities:

Touch-screen control: no;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: yes.

The Ascent

The Ascent is another Xbox exclusive game that is also available on xCloud, which was developed by Neon Giant.

The Ascent is a cyberpunk game with RPG elements and lots and lots of shooting. Here, you have to survive the bankruptcy of a mega-corporation called The Ascent, which when it went bankrupt, threw your planet into general chaos. Your objective is to try to restore order and peace to the planet by killing various enemies and improving your character.

Functionalities:

Touch-screen control: no;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: yes.

The Medium

The Medium was an Xbox Series X|S exclusive game that was developed by Bloober Team, known for several other games.

Your goal in The Medium is simple: solve a mystery in an abandoned resort. But the simplicity of your objective ends after you discover that you will face various threats, such as haunting and other dimensions, like a Stranger Things, only without the Demogorgon.

Functionalities:

Touch-screen control: yes;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: yes.

No Man’s Sky

You need to give this game a try right now! Seriously, you don’t know what you’re missing.

In No Man’s Sky you’ll have to explore an entire galaxy, and discover planets and unique alien species. And yes, you can rename a planet or species to whatever name anyone will see. But seriously, you need to give this game a try, as it has improved, and has improved a lot, with its new updates.

Touch-screen control: no;

Optimized for Xbox Series X: yes.