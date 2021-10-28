15 shares that pay dividends above the Selic, now at 7.75% per year

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Central Bank raised again, last Wednesday (28), the basic interest rate to 7.75% per year, the sixth consecutive increase – the first of 1.5 percentage points –, taking the Selic to the highest level since 2017.

With higher interest rates, strong inflationary pressure and greater fiscal risk putting pressure on risky assets, investors have been more cautious in their portfolios, seeking more defensive and resilient companies, with greater cash flow, as is the case with good dividend payers.

In this scenario, earnings from earnings above the interest rate in some companies are seen as a good opportunity, since, in addition to the possibility of capital gain, the investor also has additional profitability in the form of dividends.

XP surveyed 15 coverage actions that can pay a dividend yield (dividend yield) above 7.75% per annum.

From this list, which includes power generators, banks, construction companies and commodity companies, 11 papers must pay a dividend yield above 8.75%, which is the projection of the Focus report, BC, for the interest rate at the end of the year. Check out:

It is worth remembering that companies are required, by law, to relocate at least 25% of their earnings to shareholders.

Check out XP’s recommendations for the top 10 dividend payers:

CSN Mineração (CMIN3) – purchase recommendation and dividend yield expected 15.5%

Even with the fall in iron ore prices in the second half, XP still sees CSN Mineração as a good dividend payer.

“Despite the commodity below record levels at the beginning of the year, we see the company as a strong cash generator,” write XP strategists Jennie Li and Fernando Ferreira, who signed the report.

The purchase recommendation is based on the expectation of healthy levels for iron ore prices in the future, strong dividends and the company’s expansion projects.

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) – purchase recommendation and dividend yield expected 14.8%

In XP’s assessment, BB combines an attractive price, due to its defensive credit portfolio, with a competitive digital front.

XP’s strategists also claim that the bank’s dividend distribution should become relevant, given that the financial institution must increase its payout in a scenario of higher capitalization, recovery of profits and by having an “attractive” price-to-book multiple of 0.6x.

XP has a purchase recommendation for Banco do Brasil shares and a target price of R$52 per share.

Engie Brasil (EGIE3) – neutral recommendation and dividend yield expected 11.2%

For the electric power generator, XP highlights the company’s “differentiated” ability to protect itself from adverse hydrological effects, as well as its portfolio diversification with its entry into the energy transmission and gas transportation sectors.

“Despite the hydrological stress scenario in 2021, the company has so far presented a payout 100% in the year. With that, we estimate a dividend yield of 11.2% in 2022″, writes the strategist duo.

XP has a neutral recommendation for EGIE3 shares and a target price of R$48 per share.

Bradesco (BBDC4) – neutral recommendation and dividend yield expected 10.6%

From the financial sector, Bradesco combines, according to XP, a diversified source of income – the third largest loan portfolio in the sector – with more room for cost cutting compared to peers such as Itaú and Santander.

“Although the bank has shown efforts in initiatives such as Next, Ágora and Cielo, we believe that there are no clear opportunities for the bank to employ large amounts of incremental capital with high rates of return, making the distribution of dividends attractive”, writes the team of analysis.

XP estimates a distribution of 75% of dividends in 2022 and has a neutral recommendation for the shares, with a target price of R$26 per share.

Taesa (TAEE11) – neutral recommendation and dividend yield 9.8% expected

Electric power generator Taesa is also among the good dividend payers listed by XP. The assessment is that the company is in a comfortable position to maintain 100% distribution of profits this year.

According to Jennie and Ferreira, the company has had a history of paying dividends above the minimum remuneration set out in its Bylaws, and must pay a dividend yield of 9.8% in 2022.

XP has a neutral recommendation for TAEE11 shares and a target price of R$37 for the units.

Porto Seguro (PSSA3) – neutral recommendation and dividend yield 9.6% expected

Porto Seguro is also seen as a good dividend payer, according to XP. The neutral recommendation for the papers, however, rests on the insurer’s leverage for economic recovery, as well as the work done on technology and expenses.

“We hope that the loss ratio should continue to grow gradually with the resumption of economic activity, thus impacting its results”, write the strategists.

XP has a neutral recommendation for PSSA3 shares and a target price of R$57.

Copel (CPLE6) – buy recommendation and expected dividend yield of 9.6%

In the report, XP draws attention to the new dividend policy announced by Copel for this year, in which earnings will be calculated according to certain criteria, such as leverage below 1.5 times or equal to 65% of adjusted net income, for example.

The analysis team maintains the buy recommendation for the shares and sees a target price of R$7.5 per share for CPLE6 and R$37.50 per unit for CPLE11.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) – neutral recommendation and dividend yield 9.4% expected

Regarding Itaú, the analysis team assesses that the bank is able to combine quality investments with good management and governance, which translate into lower beta. The financial institution also has a history of distribution of earnings above the industry average.

As in Santander, XP says that while there are not good opportunities for the bank to employ large amounts of incremental capital with higher rates of return, the distribution of dividends can be a good alternative.

XP estimates a payout of 80% in 2022 and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The house has a neutral recommendation for the bank’s shares and a target price of R$28.

Santander (SANB11) – sales recommendation and dividend yield expected 9.3%

While it has a sell recommendation for Santander shares, XP acknowledges that the bank has a combination of high retail credit exposure and relatively below average default levels.

According to the analysis team, as long as there are no good opportunities for the bank to employ large amounts of incremental capital – with high rates of return –, the distribution of dividends can be an “attractive” alternative.

Cyrela (CYRE3) – buy recommendation and expected dividend yield of 9.2%

Finally, construction company Cyrela should continue reporting good financial results, according to XP, even though it is pressured by higher costs, especially steel.

“Cyrela has managed to pass on costs to the final price without loss of gross margin and should remain at healthy levels in the third quarter”, assess the strategists.

The pair recommends buying the company’s shares before the valuation discounted (trading at 1 time price over book value in 2021), attractive dividends and “interesting” growth potential.

