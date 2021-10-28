15 shares to beat Selic yields

O central bank raised to Basic interest rate last Wednesday night (27) by 1.5 point to 7.25%.

With this, many investors are already thinking about “giving up” the variable income and going to fixed income in search of bigger gains. However, if we look carefully, some stocks still have higher yields than the Selic.

Higher interest and scholarship

the analysts XP Investments Fernando Ferreira and Jennie Li recall that the rise in the Basic Interest Rate affects the Stock Exchange in four aspects:

increases the cost of debt for companies, increases the cost of capital, competes for investment flows for fixed income, lead to a contraction in demand.

“Crisis moments like the current one demand that we be cautious – with risk exposure control and diversification – but also that we can look to them for the opportunities that they bring us to make good investments at more attractive prices”, they point out.

See the list:

Company ticker Div. Yield 2022** CSN Mining CMIN3 15.50% Bank of Brazil BBAS3 14.80% Engie Brazil EGIE3 11.20% Bradesco BBDC4 10.60% TAESA TAEE11 9.80% safe harbor PSSA3 9.60% Copel CPLE6 9.60% Itaú Unibanco ITUB4 9.40% Santander Brazil SANB11 9.30% Cyrela CYRE3 9.20% even EVENT3 8.80% MRV MRVE3 8.60% Usiminas USIM5 8.50% BB Security BBSE3 8.20% AES Brazil AESB3 8.10%

**Closing of 10/27