73% of Home Office Professionals Prefer Hybrid Work – Economy

While some companies are already announcing or studying the return to work 100% in person, surveys with employees in home office show that they have adapted to activities at home and indicate the hybrid model as the most suitable for the new reality of the labor market. One of the most recent surveys was carried out by the Talenses Group with the Dom Cabral Foundation (FDC), according to which 72.7% of those interviewed believe that the mixed regime is the one that best adapts to the functions they perform.

This desire of professionals contrasts with the plans of companies. A KPMG survey carried out between July and August shows that 52% of companies want the face-to-face operation to return this year. Another 15% have completely discarded the home office and want to return to the pre-pandemic model.

Employees’ preference is based on Talenses’ research, since they consider the mixed system as a way to maximize productivity and efficiency. Those who prefer full-time home office are 23%, and only 4.41% vote in full presence. The survey was carried out in September this year with 686 workers, of which 56.6% were still working from home, 10.2% were already in the office and 33.1% went alternately or when necessary.

According to Luiz Valente, CEO of consulting firm Talenses Group, companies are trying to overcome an atypical situation within their own scenarios and, in practice, the remote or even hybrid model will not be possible, as in industries, service providers and commerce . On the employee side, they began to rethink their lifestyle.

“And then we see an issue of expectation versus reality between employee and company. If for some the remote and hybrid model makes sense, for others it doesn’t. The same happens for the face-to-face model. This concept between expectation and reality is what generates some frustrations “says Valente. “What the employee wants is the power of choice, but how many companies are really able to offer a reality that meets all the profiles and desires of professionals? In this way, professionals who have adapted to the remote model and do not wish to return to face-to-face are already looking for work alternatives.”

Specialists believe that it is up to the company to define the work model and many have carried out internal assessments to understand the employees’ preferences. Almost 52% of companies will adopt the hybrid regime, according to Talenses’ survey with FDC. But it is also important to take into account not only the employees’ wishes but also the benefits for the company. Cost reduction, whether with room rental or fixed expenses, are already the main advantage.

In addition, 86.3% of respondents report that productivity is high or very high in the home office, not to mention that their personal life takes on new meanings. For 49.4% of workers, staying longer at home enabled them to dedicate themselves more to personal projects. Being with the family, taking breaks in a comfortable environment and eliminating commuting to work have had positive effects on mental health.

Counterpoints to home office

Of course, the reality is different for each one and applies only to the 11% of Brazilians who worked from home in 2020, according to data from Pnad Covid-19, released this year by IPEA. The profile of these people is also very specific, formed mostly by women, white people and highly educated people.

Valente points out that, when analyzing gender, generation and social conditions, there are peculiarities that lead to understanding why some models work for some and not for others. “In relation to gender, we know that society still has differences between the expected role of men and women within the family dynamics, which impact the productivity of each one of them. Most women prefer the hybrid model because, in this way, in many cases, it’s easier to coordinate work dynamics.”

Meanwhile, the younger generation prefers to go to the office more often for the opportunity to socialize, latent in this stage of life, networking and learning. When looking at the social factor, the CEO says that the home office only makes sense to those who can turn the home environment into a healthy workplace.

“There are people with simpler living conditions who do not have this suitable environment for working at home, for different reasons, and that is why they often prefer to go to the office”, he observes. On the other hand, it is these same people who generally live farther away from the workplace. “There is a big challenge for companies to be able to offer the best subsidy to all their employees, but the evolution will happen over time.”

The survey also reveals a negative face of the home office. About a third say that work consumes most of their time and 85.2% agree, in whole or in part, that the workload has increased, even after a year of the pandemic. Not to mention that being at home with other people, especially children, can impair concentration.

According to respondents, the factors that most affect productivity are the need to contact other people in the company (44%), other family members who live together (35.4%), cell phones, television, websites and social networks (25 .81%) and personal concentration problems in the home environment (23.66%).

Even so, employees are aware that they do not need to work more to show more productivity: 80.3% of them follow the same working hours as when they were in person or have more flexible hours and 19.6% had to adapt or extend schedules. Thus, the work system that alternates days at home and in person comes as a response to the demand for balance, says Paul Ferreira, strategy professor and director of the Leadership Center at Fundação Dom Cabral.

“The hybrid model is a way to give voice to a large majority of individuals who point out that they prefer a balanced remote regime of two to three times a week. The pandemic helped to understand that the capabilities to operate with maximum productivity and performance vary dramatically with each other. with personal preferences, well-being and a set of family and housing conditions. Therefore, individuals are wanting a balance between working in the office and working at home or remotely, valuing the hybrid model,” he says.