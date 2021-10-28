99Pay will give Bitcoin cashback to users

99Pay, a digital wallet linked to the 99 transport app, announced this Tuesday (26) the arrival of some new features to the platform, as of November 3rd. One of them is the possibility for the user to earn bitcoins through promotions with cashback in digital currency.

According to the company, the new function arose from surveys of digital banking customers. The survey showed that 81% of users know or have heard of cryptocurrencies, but only 27% know how they work. In addition, 54% are interested in investing in the segment, but do not do so due to lack of knowledge or difficulty in purchasing.

“Although cryptocurrencies are known, many are still afraid to invest. With this new 99Pay app, we will make it possible, in a simple and intuitive way, to enter this universe with greater security”, explained the director of the digital portfolio, Maurício Orsolini Filho.

99’s digital wallet was launched in 2020.Source: App Store/Reproduction

Orsolini said the cashbacks will be in fractions of bitcoins, allowing users to get closer to the digital currency even if they are not big investors. In addition to receiving cash back in cryptocurrencies, customers will also be able to buy and sell bitcoins on the platform, without paying fees.

Conversion into reais

Bitcoin will not be used to pay for races on 99, at least for the time being. As the new version of the 99Pay app will work separately from the transport platform, users will have to convert the cryptocurrency into real if they want to use the balance to pay off their trips.

In addition to bitcoin cashback and the possibility of investing in cryptocurrency, the digital wallet will also function as a kind of social network. When making a transfer, the user can share photos, emojis and comments, privately or publicly.

Another feature that will arrive soon is the “kitty” tool, which will allow you to split expenses with family and friends through the app.