A 1.5 percentage point increase in the Selic is insufficient to anchor expectations for inflation, experts say

SAO PAULO – The 1.5 percentage point increase in the Selic, announced this Wednesday (27) by the Central Bank, is insufficient to anchor market expectations for the Brazilian economy. The assessment is by experts heard by the InfoMoney, in the wake of the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which took the basic interest rate to 7.75% per year.

For Luana Miranda, economist at Gap Asset, the Selic increase should have been at least 2 percentage points. “BC is being seen as behind the curve all the time. This feeling of ‘disengagement’ from expectations, of loss of credibility with the announcement of a change in the spending ceiling rule or the hole in the spending ceiling that would be included in the Precatório PEC, this gives a feeling of weakening of our fiscal anchor and consequently it increases our neutral interest”, he said.

“This adjustment greater than 150 basis points [na Selic] it would be for the BC to step out from behind the curve and take control of inflation expectations. This is to avoid a loss of control, which would lead to further deterioration and even higher interest rates in the future. (…) It was very clear that the BC has not changed its way of acting. It will continue with a cycle of interest increase and not a strong adjustment, as we thought it could be”, he added.

The economist highlighted that the BC admitted an inflation of 4.1% for next year, well above the 3.5% target. “The market, in general, expects more. Here we project 4.6%”, he said. “Everything indicates that the Selic should return to double digits next year. Here at Gap, we expect two increases of 150 basis points. One he has already indicated that he should do it at the next meeting, making the Selic end this year at 9.25% per year. And then there should be two more increases, one of 0.75 percentage points and the other of 0.5 percentage points, taking the rate to 10.5%.”

Patrícia Palomo, a partner at Sonata Gestão de Património, stated that the fact that the BC has reinforced its commitment to inflation targets is important. “He is clear about his mandate,” he said. “He mentioned this higher fiscal risk, which shows that monetary policy is dependent on fiscal dynamics. In fact, there has to be a coordination, which today is not being correct”, he added.

She mentioned that higher inflation has an external component, with the increase in commodity prices, and an important local component, which was the devaluation of the real. “There is an effect that is the exchange rate devaluing, which impacts prices. And we also have an issue of energy cost. There is a water crisis, lack of rain and hydroelectric plants are not keeping up, increasing the cost of energy. In addition to the oil price shock,” he said.

Alexandre Lohmann, economist at Constância Investimentos, said that the Copom decided to be cautious. “The cautious posture served even in their scenario. They are forecasting an inflation of 4.1% in 2022, an important increase compared to the previous Copom, where the forecast was 3.7%. But the market is already seeing much worse inflation, with inflation above 4.4% and, with the new updates, projecting inflation above the target ceiling, that is, around 5%”, he said.

“The scenario got a lot worse, but the BC was still with one foot behind, waiting to better assess the situation and we cannot rule out that the pace of increase in the Selic rate will accelerate at the next meeting. However, in the base scenario, it gave a rate of more than 1.5 points and a final rate of around 11.50%, which would be reached in March”, added the economist.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, cited that the BC has “announced” a new 1.5 percentage point increase in the Selic at the December Copom meeting, but said that the monetary authority should leave this increase open, mainly because there is a portion of the market that believes an even greater rise is necessary.

“We will have more inflation data between now and the next Copom meeting, which may come worse, very high, and which also do not provide any kind of assurance to the BC that the target [de inflação] of next year is calm to be fulfilled, not even that of 2023”, said the RB strategist.

João Leal, an economist at Rio Bravo Investimentos, found the BC’s tone in its fiscal assessment “cautious”, but cited that at least the monetary authority highlighted that there was a deterioration in the balance of risks. “The committee was tougher in assessing inflation, pointing out that there is more widespread pressure affecting underlying items,” he said.

“The models indicate that the interest at 9.75% would be enough to bring the 2023 inflation below the target, which indicates that there may not be much room for the Selic to go beyond that level. The base scenario does not change with another increase of 150 basis points for December, but the Selic level at the end of the cycle will depend on the next data and whether there will be further deterioration in the fiscal situation”, added the economist.

What to do with investments?

João Beck, an economist and partner at BRA, found the BC’s statement “firm, objective and conveying the message that fiscal irresponsibility will be remedied with more interest”. “It was a statement from an independent Central Bank that pursues the inflation target,” he said.

For scenarios in which the interest rate is increasing and exceeding expectations, the economist at BRA said that post-fixed is the most suitable product. “The ones who end up harming themselves are the investors who invested in fixed-rate securities months ago because these products were the expectation of past times. Those who bought at the beginning of the year, for example, carry a lower rate than it is now, after all there was no expectation of a high increase in such a short time. Increasingly, the expectation of high Selic rises. Those who are harmed are the fixed-rate ones and the one who wins is the post-fixed ones”, he said.

Beck also stated that inflation-linked bonds are also good options at the moment, as they have a “very attractive yield for those investors who intend to carry the bond to maturity”. “It is enough for the investor to choose the security that understands that it will not be necessary to part with some short-term need,” he said.

Jansen Costa, founding partner of Fatorial Investimentos, agrees that investors should keep an eye on post-fixed investments due to Selic increases. “I draw attention to the Income Tax factor. If fixed-income customers can avoid investing in products that have income tax, they will benefit from this scenario of rising inflation and interest rates. In a practical way, it is worth paying attention to applications in LCI, LCA, CRI, CRA and debentures.”

“In variable income, it is valid to look for assets on the stock exchange that gain from high inflation and interest rates, such as the sectors of banks, insurance companies and energy, because in them companies transfer inflation to prices. Investors should also look to diversify investments around the world, despite the higher dollar. Brazilians are learning that there is not only a stock exchange in Brazil and have been buying more BDRs and opening accounts in other countries”, he added.

“Interests in Brazil will continue to rise. Future interest rates already anticipated this movement. The current market does not look at the current Selic rate, but at the interest curve. If the investor takes advantage of the curve’s slope and invests in the short term, the risk of losing money is low. So, in the fixed rate it is possible to have higher yields than in the post-fixed one”, concluded Costa.

