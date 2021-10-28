‘A Fazenda 13’: Valentina reveals which member of CPM 22 she had a romance with | celebrities

Play/Twitter Valentina Francavilla reveals affair with member of CPM 22

Valentina Francavilla finally took over which member of the CPM 22 group she had a romance with. This Wednesday afternoon (27), in “A Fazenda 13”, the artist recalled the affair with the singer of the rock band.

The confession came when Valentina and Tiago Piquilo talked about old relationships. The two have been involved for 15 years, but the romance did not take off precisely because Valentina started to stay with Fernando Badauí, singer of the band CPM 22.

“You have to see the women he’s dated. The current one is wonderful, but you don’t know the past,” said Valentina, referring to Tânia Mara. James then countered. Oh, Val, stop saying that. Stop being bigmouthed. Want me to start scoring here, the people I know about you? The whispers I heard?” he asked.

Valentina challenged her ex and Tiago named Badauí’s wife. “His wife must love to see you say that,” pointed out Tiago. “Mari. She’s cute. Mari Graciolli. She’s beautiful. I love it,” said Valentina, who turned in the affair with Badauí.

Mari Graciolli is an advertiser, crossfitter and constantly exchanges declarations of love with the musician on social media.