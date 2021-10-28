‘A Fazenda’: Fans of Dayane Mello ask Erika to return a blazer worth R$19,000 | gossip from the famous

Play/PlayPlus Dayane fans raised hashtag

Give the blazer back, Erika! Netizens uploaded the hashtag on Twitter after comments by the ex-peoa about Dayane Mello’s game in ‘The Farm’. Erika, when she left the reality show, was wearing a R$19,000 blazer from the Dolce & Gabbana brand borrowed from Dayane.

In the video, during the Record News program about the reality, Erika talks about the discussions between Rico and Dayane, who do not agree with each other’s style of play. For the ballerina, the piece moved away from Rico because he was the protagonist of the game.

“Day in the game always wants to find a way to be the protagonist. To always be the target of the crowd, to always be voted, to be moving. She sees that Rico is taking on this role, so she took the cue for that . A few days ago she said she would walk away from him, so this fight was the real pretext for that,” he commented.

The comment didn’t please Dayane’s fans, who considered Erika an ally of the model abroad. Therefore, they are demanding the dancer to return the blazer used in the elimination. Some are stopping following Erika on Twitter in protest over the comment. And of course Day’s fans made a lot of memes about it. Here are some: