A fiery alligator is immobilized by 12 men and isolated from other animals – News

The above duck underwent emergency surgery, in which he had his penis removed. Assembly/R7

According to the New York Post, Dave, as he is called, gangrened his limb due to intense sexual activity he had with three companions: Dora, Edith and Freda Reproduction/New York Post

Owner Josh Watson, from Torquay, England, says that the animal used to copulate ‘between five and 10 times a day’, even outside the mating season. Reproduction/New York Post

Dave's insatiable desire was also not fully accepted by the trio of paws, who used to peck his penis

Watson explains that the animal's limb practically rotted and the antibiotics given to it were no longer effective

At the veterinary hospital, the professional Sonya Miles decided for penile removal, as the condition could become fatal over time. Reproduction/New York Post

Only 1 cm of phallus was left, which will not prevent the animal from urinating – the duck's penis is only used for sexual purposes, according to the veterinarian

She also explains that the member's absence will not stop Dave from trying to mate. Therefore, to alleviate the boy's temptations and help him in the post-operative period, Watson separated him from his companions

The kitten above had to be hospitalized after starring in a real sex marathon, in a hotel for animals in China

According to the Argentine newspaper Crónica, the feline’s tutors explained to the employees that Xiaopi, as he is called, was not neutered. Reproduction/Chronicle

However, the warning seems to have gone in one ear and out the other: ‘They didn’t feed him during the day and let him out of the cage at night,’ said one of the owners.



See also: Flagrante: 'thief' bear invades car parked in front of residence

That you can check the feline Don Juan’s performance through a hotel surveillance camera Reproduction/Pixabay

'Between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am, Xiaopi had sex with 5 cats,' says the tutor

‘And these are just the ones I could see on the recording’ Reproduction/Chronicle

Exhausted, the pussy needed to receive serum and glucose in the vein after the episode Read more! Man paints dog blue and justifies: ‘I wanted to remove the scab’ Reproduction/Wikimedia Commons

The establishment apologized for what had happened and made itself available to pay for Xiaopi's care costs. In addition, it will also pay R$ 282 to the owners of each cat in case of pregnancy

A man from Muranga County, Kenya, had his genitals cut after an alcoholic night out with friends. Residents accuse one of the group's members of cannibalizing the victim (above)

According to information from the British tabloid Daily Mail, Moses Wanyoike, 51, slept at the suspect’s house after 6 hours of drinking Reproduction/Pexels

On the way to rest, Wanyoike remembers the boy claiming he would be circumcised, but he didn't take the story seriously. Neighbors of the residence report having heard screams during the night

Upon waking up, the victim went to the bathroom and only then realized that he was missing something. Residents tried to look for at least the penis in the vicinity, but without success Reproduction/Pexels

Until it was suggested that the friend had eaten 'the parts' of Wanyoike. 'He was a total mess. He was bleeding a lot and his pants were torn in the back', informed a man who participated in the search

James Karanja, representative of the county council, referred the victim to the hospital and also went to the police to report the case. Reproduction/Daily Mail

'Such a bizarre act cannot be done by sober people. They must have used drugs', speculates Karanja