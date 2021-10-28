A hole in the spending ceiling raises fears of “anything goes”, says Stuhlberger, who bets on high interest rates for a year

SAO PAULO – The flexibility of the government spending ceiling through the PEC dos Precatórios, which is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, raises fears that the extrapolation of the public spending limit may go beyond what is necessary to finance Auxílio Brasil, a new version of Bolsa Família that President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) intends to create, and to deepen the fiscal imbalance. The assessment is made by the CEO of the manager of Verde Asset Management, Luis Stuhlberger. For him, once the ceiling barrier has been broken, lawmakers can see an opportunity for more spending increases on the eve of an election year.

“We broke the roof, now anything goes,” said Stuhlberger, referring to the possible logic of politicians if the PEC is approved. This perspective, added to the accelerating inflation, contributes to the increase and maintenance of interest rates at a high level. “We will have high interest for a year”, highlighted the Executive. He spoke about the theme “The economic agenda we want” in a panel held this Wednesday (27) at the Anbima Summit, a conference promoted by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities.

“It’s no use just raising interest rates [para conter a inflação]” noted Stuhlberger. According to the executive, with the flexibility of the ceiling, there is no guarantee that an explosion in expenses cannot occur, further pressuring inflation.

fair demand

In justifying the government’s proposal, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that he prefers to get an “8” in the fiscal area than a “10” in the fiscal area and “zero” in the social area. For the CEO of Verde Asset, lawmakers may consider that the note does not matter after the ceiling is broken.

Stuhlberger considers it important to reconcile social demand with fiscal needs, after all, Brazil still has about 14 million unemployed. In this sense, he defended that the government continue to pay emergency aid for the Covid-19 pandemic for a few more months.

He points out that so far the government’s fiscal record “was very good”, with a stable ratio between public debt and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and an increase in collection of 22.3% in the year. That is, there would be room for help for a while longer.

The problem, in his opinion, is that the government wants to increase the Bolsa Família and allocate more resources for parliamentary amendments through the hole in the ceiling, included in a constitutional amendment. In the government’s thesis, the intended changes would create a space of R$83 billion in the 2022 budget, an election year. In part, this space would open up with the creation of a limit for the payment of court orders, as the judicial debts of the public power are called. The other part, however, depends on changing the calculation of the spending ceiling.

“It is necessary to separate a fair social demand from an electoral demand of those in power,” noted Stuhlberger. Brazil’s Auxílio Brasil, of around R$ 400 monthly until December 2022, is seen as the government’s bet to try to make reelection feasible, and the parliamentary amendments, a lifeline for Congress. Bolsa Família currently pays, on average, R$190 per month. Part of the increase envisaged for Auxílio Brasil would be permanent, but most of it would only be valid until right after the election.

For the CEO of Verde Asset, Guedes’ statement that he prefers to give up the “10” in the fiscal to not take “zero” in the social is a “fallacy”. “It’s electoral populism. If I really thought about the social, I would give emergency aid for another year”, he declared. In his assessment, the way the changes are being made, there will be a “perpetual” increase in spending that “breaks the ceiling in the worst way”.

“The market reacts and starts to question whether Brazil can pay its debts,” said Stuhlberger about the negative reactions when the hole in the roof was announced. With the gate opened, he fears that the expenditure limitation will be set aside not only now, but also by the next government. He recalled that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), favorite in the electoral polls, has already said that his party supports raising the Bolsa Família to R$600.

Public titles

Given this scenario, would buying government bonds maturing after 2022 be safe? “No country breaks its own currency,” replied Stuhlberger, adding that Brazil’s external accounts are quite good, so there is little concern on that front.

He pointed out, however, that papers with shorter maturities, maturing from 2024, are paying real interest rates above 5.5% per year, which “seems unreasonably high”, given that similar investments abroad , especially from developed countries, have negative real interest rates.

