a wind in a funeral rite takes a father’s ashes to a daughter’s mouth

What was supposed to be a moment of mourning, sadness and farewell ended up giving way to an unusual scene. Two women who lost their father went to dump the ashes in the Bristol Channel, UK, but ended up covered in the remains.

Mark Halls died aged 47 in October 2020. A year later, his daughters, Belle Henry, 28, and Tyla Halls, 22, decided to honor him by casting the ashes into the bay, which is the largest in Great Betanha. However, a gale deviated the route and the ashes went towards the young women.

“He got in my mouth,” says Tyla in the video, who can’t help but laugh.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Belle said that her father, perhaps, would find the situation funny, as he had a good sense of humor. “He was brilliant, had a sense of humor and was very funny. He was a real daddy bear.”

“When the accident with the ash happened it helped to lighten the mood and we both went out laughing,” he said. “My sister Tyla is worried that someone will see her as the girl who inhaled her father. I find it very funny,” he commented.

The video was posted on Tik Tok and has passed 3 million views. Check out the images:

