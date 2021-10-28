Abandoned children lived with the corpse of a brother who died a year ago

Discovery was only possible after one of the brothers, a 15-year-old, called the police; teenager told authorities that her mother had not lived in the apartment for several months

Three children were abandoned along with the remains of their 8-year-old brother, who had died a year ago, in an apartment in the city of Houston, in the United States. According to local authorities, a young man The 15-year-old called the police on Sunday (25) and reported that the boy’s body was in the next room.

Also on Sunday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a press conference that when they arrived at the scene, the police found the 15-year-old teenager and two other children, aged 10 and 7, abandoned in an apartment “living for a long time. time in deplorable conditions”.

They also found the remains that appeared to have been abandoned there too “for a long period of time,” Gonzalez said. “And I emphasize long,” added the sheriff.

Parents didn’t live in the apartment

The teenager told authorities that his parents had not lived in the apartment with him and his two brothers for several months.

According to The Washington Post, police said the children appeared malnourished and showed signs of physical injury. They were taken to hospital to be evaluated. “They were there while the body deteriorated,” said Gonzalez.

The children’s mother, as well as her boyfriend, were located on Sunday night, according to a Gonzalez’s internet publication. They gave testimony and on Monday (26) and were released.

The children are in the care of the Department of Family and Protective Services, which are “seeking emergency custody of the three boys,” said Melissa Lanford, a spokeswoman for the department in a statement sent to The Post. In addition, according to the note, there were no previous investigations or complaints from the family.

mother and boyfriend were arrested

This Wednesday (27), the mother of the children Gloria Y. Williams, 35, and her boyfriend Brian W. Coulter, 31, were arrested for the crimes.

Coulter has been charged with murder and Gloria will be held liable for ill-treatment, inability to provide medical care and supervision, and omission of evidence (human corpse), as per a Sheriff Ed Gonzalez’s web post. The woman’s boyfriend would have killed the boy last year. Cause of death was brute force injuries.

*With information from The Washington Post portal.