Abilio leaves BRF after nearly nine years with a sale to Marfrig; BRFS3 action fires with greater chance of merging

SAO PAULO – After nine years, businessman Abilio Diniz is no longer a shareholder of (BRFS3), according to a document published this week in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the US Securities and Exchange Commission).

Through an operation through one of its exclusive funds, Diniz sold a 3.8% stake in the company, in an operation of R$ 898.9 million to Marfrig (MRFG3), further sparking expectations of a merger between the food giants.

This is because Marfrig reached a total share of 33.2% in BRF, close to the catalyst of poison pill of 33.3%, which, in Bradesco BBI’s assessment, may place the company closer to proposing a merger or takeover (process of changing the corporate control of a company through the purchase of most or all of the shares) of BRF. O poison pill, which is contained in BRF’s bylaws, determines that any shareholder who becomes the holder of 33.33% of the company’s shares must disclose this fact and launch, within thirty days from the most recent acquisition, a public offering of acquisition (OPA) for all other shareholders.

Amidst this scenario, the session is of strong high for BRF shares: at 11:10 am (Eastern time), assets rose 6%, to R$ 22.63, while MRFG3 had a fall of 0.99%, the BRL 25.02.

As highlighted by Valor Econômico, Diniz lost during the period in which he was positioned on paper, after a start that seemed promising, but which ended melancholy and intermediated by several challenges with the worsening of the company’s numbers.

• Abilio Diniz: the trajectory of the businessman who made Grupo Pão de Açúcar the largest retailer in Brazil

This is because, at the time he set up his position at BRF, between the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013, the shares were worth around R$40, with an investment of more than R$1 billion; Marfrig paid R$28.75 for Abilio’s assets.

The sale of Abilio shares to Marfrig was agreed in May, when Marcos Molina, from Marfrig, made a purchase movement that culminated with a 31.66% position in BRF. The transaction, however, only took place in August, after the approval of the deal by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

However, as highlighted by Bradesco BBI in a report that raised the recommendation for BRF’s share from neutral to outperform (performance above the market average), the loss of Abilio Diniz can be mitigated.

This is due to an earn-out contract, which is a payment made in an acquisition process to former shareholders as a way to compensate them with future profits that the company may deliver. This contract also raised expectations of an eventual merger between the companies in the market.

“A document filed with the SEC suggests that an experienced shareholder assigns a 50% probability to a stock

The partnership between Marfrig and BRF could potentially happen until April 2022, which we believe could result in a premium for BRF’s minority shareholders”, pointed out the house’s analysts in the report. Later, it became known that the shareholder was Diniz.

The earn-out will take into account the average number of shares in the 90-day period that surrounds the next BRF shareholders’ meeting, in April — the term considers the 60 days prior to the meeting and the 30 days after. A corporate event before that would also lead to the exercise of the additional payment.

BBI analysts point out that, coincidentally, the term of the current Board members expires in April 2022. After the term, the earn-out right expires.

Pointers approach to merge

For XP’s analysis team, Marfrig’s purchase of BRF’s shareholding, although so far only a passive investment, as highlighted by the company, creates the expectation that Marfrig is already preparing for a merger, although do not see how wise it is to expect the company to exceed the poison pill.

“On the other hand, given the recent performance of Marfrig’s shares, while BRF has had a worse performance, the two companies matched in market cap for the first time in history, which brings the pointers to this possible merger closer together”, the analysts point out.

They welcome this possibility given the complementarity of proteins and the greater geographic diversification of the resulting company, although the difference in organizational cultures is a point of attention.

BBI, in turn, raised the recommendation for BRFS3 assets and maintained a target price of R$32, but emphasized that it does not price the merger in its numbers.

Analysts point out that the shares are cheap, traded at a multiple of the firm’s value over earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/Ebitda) expected for 2022 of 6.2 times, while 8 times would be fair value .

The stock, they point out, has underperformed its peers by about 50 points since it changed its buy recommendation to neutral in May, and now they see the risk-return ratio more attractive, including lower grain costs in 2022, as well as of the potential for merger with Marfrig.

Corn prices, which account for about 20% of the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS), fell 15% compared to July 2021 in Brazil and, for BBI, this view of falling agricultural prices has not yet been incorporated into the evaluation of the action. The bank projects Ebitda 9% above the consensus for 2022 and 2023.

