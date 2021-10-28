Accumulated Mega-Sena: no one hits the six tens and the prize goes to R$ 40 million

Mega-Sena raffled, this Wednesday night (27), the estimated value in BRL 30 million by contest 2423, but no one hit the posted dozens (16-18-38-48-51-60). Thereby, the prize accumulated in BRL 40 million for the next contest.

The draw was held by Caixa Econômica Federal, at 8 pm (Brasilia time), in São Paulo, with live broadcasting on social networks.

The next draw, for contest 2424, will take place on Saturday (30).

Accumulation

If there is no winner in any range, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the respective prize range.

Prizes expire 90 days after the drawing date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (Fies).

award

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. From this percentage:

35% are distributed among the correctors of the 6 numbers drawn (Sena);

19% among the 5 number correctors (Quina);

19% among the correctors of 4 numbers (Quadra);

22% are accumulated and are distributed to the winners of the 6 numbers in the 0 or 5 final competitions;

5% are accumulated for the first track – sena – of the last contest of the year with final 0 or 5 (Mega da Virada).

