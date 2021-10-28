Actress lives in the US and reveals why she left TV

Nívea Stelmann can currently be seen in “O Clone”, at Vale A Pena Ver de Novo. The last fixed role in a Globo soap opera was in “Morde & Assopra”, a decade ago, before doing a biblical soap opera on Record TV. The actress decided to give her life a new direction and moved to the United States, where she currently lives with her husband and children, Miguel and Bruna.

splash spoke with Nivea, who spoke about the decision to leave Brazil in 2017:

The only reason was to ensure a quieter and safer life for my family. The longing exists, but we go to visit our family whenever we can. At least twice a year.

In Orlando, Florida, the actress managed to have a lifestyle she’s always dreamed of. Abroad, between 2017 and 2018, he presented the program “Nivea Stelmann na América” ​​by CBTV Internacional and is currently dedicated to his family and does some advertising work.

Nivea Stelmann lives in Orlando, Florida, with her husband and two children. Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“It’s the routine of a life I’ve always dreamed of for me. Calm, peaceful, with structure and totally focused on my family. I work, take care of my children, my house and my marriage”, she says.

She has no plans to return to live in Brazil, but knows that, eventually, she may change her mind: “We are super adapted here [nos Estados Unidos] and we didn’t even think about it. But the future only God knows. We leave doors open everywhere.”

In July, Nivea Stelmann celebrated eight years of marriage to businessman Marcus Rocha. Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The actress believes that the adaptation in another country was only good for her marriage to businessman Marcus Rocha, with whom she made the union official after six months of dating in 2013.

Time strengthens and matures relationships. But of course when we choose to live in a country, without any family foundation, we really get stronger. We only have each other to tell.

Does friendship with ex exist?

Mario Frias and Nivea Stelmann were married and have a son, Miguel Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Nívea Stelmann was married to Mário Frias, current special secretary for culture in the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party). The two have a son, Miguel, 16 years old. The relationship with Frias was transformed, but the two were still friends.

Wonderful [a relação com Mário Frias], as always was. Everything everyone sees in the press is real and genuine. Mario has always been and will always be my friend.

‘The Clone’ and polygamy: ‘I’m totally inside the box’

Nivea Stelmann as Ranya in ‘The Clone’; soap opera is currently rerun by Globo Image: Reproduction/Globe

Nívea Stelmann was invited by director Jayme Monjardim and author Glória Perez to cast “O Clone”, originally shown in 2001. Therefore, she didn’t need to audition. In the novel, which portrays the culture of Morocco, she plays Ranya, the second wife of Said (Dalton Vigh). The first is Jade (Giovanna Antonelli).

She highlights special moments that she lived in the recordings of the plot that was exported to over 100 countries. “My character’s honeymoon and wedding scenes [foram as mais marcantes], because they were directed with a lot of time and delicacy by Jayme. I will never forget,” he declares.

She says she had no problem with the polygamy context of the novel. The reality of fiction, he claims, helps add to the challenge. “In fiction everything that is different from reality is challenging. I loved it. I respect all customs and beliefs. In my life it would never fit.”