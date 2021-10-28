Actress of Carinha de Anjo, Lorena Queiroz, recalls her debut in the soap opera: ”It made a difference to me”

Actress Lorena Queiroz recalled how it was to debut on television in SBT’s children’s soap opera

After five years of the success of Angel’s face, Lorena Queiroz (10) is back in the rerun of SBT’s hit soap opera in 2016.

Time passed, the actress grew, but the public’s affection for the cute Dulce Maria continues, especially now with the serial again on the air.

Lorena Queiroz in Carinha de Anjo

About her first appearance on television, Lorena Queiroz guarantees that she reaps the rewards to this day. “The public’s affection remains the same. There is my fan club that was from that time and is still with me today. Many text me saying they’re watching it all again, others say they’re seeing it for the first time… It’s been amazing! And they still recognize me, even when I’m wearing a mask”, she said.

Carinha de Anjo was the young woman’s first work on the small screens, who at the time was four years old. “Angel Face made a big impression on me. It was after this job, by the way, that I decided that I really wanted to remain an actress for the rest of my life. I’m very grateful”, commented.

During the experience, Lorena Queiroz could act with personalities such as the Mexican Lucero, Bia Arantes, Carlos Porto, Priscilla Sol, Masa Silva (19) and others. “I have wonderful memories of that time. Not to mention the special friends I’ve made and keep to this day,” remembered.

Where’s Lorena Queiroz been

Currently, in addition to dedicating herself to her main task, studies, Lorena Queiroz still exposes all her talent on her YouTube channel, which currently has nearly 1.5 million subscribers.

The young actress is still successful sharing details of her routine in her Instagram posts, which has more than 6.7 million followers, as well as fun dances on TikTok, where she has 811,000 fans. “I love recording for social media“, he said.

All works are closely monitored by his mother, Gabriela Queiroz. “My family has always helped me a lot”, said the girl.

Other works by Lorena Queiroz

Despite her young age, Lorena Queiroz has more career plans and hasn’t stopped only with her work in Angel’s face. she commanded the Kids Mode, on Discovery Kids’ Youtube channel.

For the coming months, the artist says that other news will come: “I’m recording a series, a very new project for me. I’m also waiting for the release of another movie I made. I can’t say much about it yet, but there’s a lot of cool stuff ahead”.





