Actress performs procedures after her face corroded by cocaine

English actress Danniella Westbrook, 47, who had her face disfigured after overuse of cocaine when she was younger, appeared completely different yesterday on social media.

Since May, the artist has been undergoing aesthetic procedures to repair the sequelae on her face. In addition to plastic surgery, Danniella is still doing botox and filling sessions.

The star stunned followers by showing the huge change in her face as she shared a click in Liverpool, England, London, alongside friend Ryan Mira.

HISTORY OF DANNIELLA

After drastically abusing cocaine, Daniella publicly revealed her fight against drugs, which left her with a disfigured face. The actress even had to rebuild her nose after losing her septum.

“Stage one of the four-part journey to reconstruct my face surgeries and finally stop being a target of haters. I’m really happy with what the clinic has done today to prepare me for step two,” Danniella posted on social media with the hashtags “non-invasive” and “so happy”.

The actress became addicted to drugs at age 14:

“I was always in clubs and everyone was on cocaine and it was glamorous but obviously it wasn’t. I was very young, very stupid and easily swayed. , your life is about to change, you’re going to be invited to certain places and you’re going to get drug offers,'” she said in an interview, estimating that she spent more than 250,000 pounds (more than 1.8 million) on drugs.

Furthermore, Westbrook revealed to have used cocaine during her first pregnancy and during hallucinations, attempted suicide several times.

In 2013, Daniella Westbrook she said that she was even kidnapped and sexually abused by drug dealers because of her drug debts.