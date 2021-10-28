Actress throws pole dance to live sensual con artist · TV News

In Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next soap opera of the seven on Globo, Valentina Herszage plays Flávia, a sensual young woman who decides to take part in a robbery with the aim of changing her life. For the character, the actress had to throw herself into the art of pole dancing, a process she admits was difficult.

“It’s an artistic expression, a dance, but you need strength and technique. You need to feel, enjoy yourself at the time you’re practicing. And that was one of the most beautiful things that Ju Natal, my pole dance preparer, he transmitted to me during the preparation, that I have to enjoy myself on pole dance,” stated the interpreter in an interview published by Globo to the press.

The trick will go wrong, and she will have to flee, which will unite her fate with that of the other three protagonists of the serial: Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta).

“Flávia is a free soul. She is a young woman taking risks and looking for love. Seeking her senses in life, wanting to love and feel loved”, defines the actress.

Valentina also highlights the partnership with actor Fabio Herford, who plays Juca, the character’s father in the soap opera. In the plot, the young woman will have a complicated relationship with her stepmother, Odete (Luciana Paes).

Flávia’s relationship with her father is one of the most beautiful things in her story, because there is a lot of affection, a lot of love and also an understanding that her father lives in that marriage with Odete. He’s a man without a lot of attitude really. Flávia grew up at night, having to turn around, but there’s a lot of love there.

Novel premieres in November

Scheduled for release on November 22nd, the new soap opera of the seven will tell the story of four completely different people who will suffer a plane crash and see Death up close.

Paula, Guilherme, Neném and Flávia will live in Tijuca, a neighborhood in the north of Rio de Janeiro. After a near-death experience, they will be told that, within a year, one of them will pass permanently.

From this meeting, the four will feel afraid of moving away from the people they love and will try to solve their problems urgently. In a race against time, they will come to frequent each other’s lives and meet Death again and again. The allegorical figure will have the mission to correct them and direct them to the most sensible path still alive.

Originally, the serial was called Death Can Wait, but the network decided to change the name due to the thousands of deaths caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Check out the first teaser of the telenovela below: