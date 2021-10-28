Actress who had a face corroded by cocaine use appears transformed – Behavior

Danniella Westbrook (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

Daniella Westbrook



, a 47-year-old British actress, surprised her followers this Wednesday (27/10), when she shared a click next to a friend on social media, whose face was practically unrecognizable.

The artist revealed in May this year that she had undergone one of four surgeries to reconstruct her face, which she said was being corroded by excessive cocaine use for more than 20 years.

At the time, the actress claimed that it was necessary to reconstruct the jaw, whose bone had been wearing out for three years.

Daniella



also revealed that her cheekbones and gums were decomposing due to drug use and an unsuccessful surgery in



2015



, which left her with osteoporosis.

The actress’s battle against drugs is known by the public, and began as a teenager, at 14 years old.

In



2000



,



Westbrook



admitted that she has already spent 100,000 pounds on cocaine, and she became famous for having her nose rebuilt after losing her septum due to excessive cocaine use in



2002



.

The latest click from the former star of the series



EastEnders



, one of the longest running on British TV, shows her wearing a brown coat and a matching beret enjoying a night out in the city of



Liverpool



, at



England



, in



London



, like friend



Ryan Mira



.

In the caption of the post, she wrote: “What a beautiful night. A long time ago [queria] have lots of laughs with friendship and old fashioned diverse. Ryan as always made memories”.

Check it out below: