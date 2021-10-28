Affordable and low-cost antidepressant has action against Covid-19

A study that has just been released by The Lancet Global Health, one of the magazines of The Lancet group, points out that the antidepressant fluvoxamine may turn out to be a possibility of treatment for Covid-19 in high-risk patients diagnosed early. Previous research of a smaller scope had indicated promising results, but the trial that is now going public reveals that the medication reduced the need for hospitalization and prolonged stay of patients in hospital areas dedicated to observation compared to those who received a placebo (control group) .

Fluvoxamine is indicated for the treatment of psychiatric conditions such as depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The drug was chosen as a potential therapy against Covid-19 because of its known anti-inflammatory effect. As one of Covid’s aggravating factors is precisely the body’s exacerbated inflammatory response to infection by the new coronavirus, drugs that can reduce the intensity of this reaction are among the most researched for fighting the disease.

The study began in January and was based on data on the clinical evolution of 741 Brazilian patients who had tested positive, were not vaccinated and had at least one risk factor for worsening symptoms. Participants were medicated with 100 mg of fluvoxamine twice daily for ten days. The control group had the participation of 756 patients. The evaluation of results was done 28 days later. Among those who received the drug, 79 needed to spend more than six hours under observation or were hospitalized. Among those who received placebo, 119.

This was the largest clinical trial to date to investigate the drug’s effect against Covid-19. He was coordinated by Canadian, American and Brazilian researchers (from CardResearch, from Minas Gerais). “Given the safety, tolerability, ease of use, low cost and accessibility of fluvoxamine, our findings may have an important influence on national and international guidelines for the optimal management of Covid-19”, says Gilmar Reis, from CardResearch, one of the principal investigators .

Invited by The Lancet to write an editorial about the study, Brazilian cardiologist Otavio Berwanger, director of the Academic Research Organization at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, says that, despite the important findings brought by the research, they still remain unclear. some issues related to the remedy. “The study does not provide conclusive answers, for example, whether fluvoxamine reduces the risk of death or whether the conclusions would apply to milder cases”, he says. Another point is whether the medication would have the same impact on people who were vaccinated and who contracted the virus. “The work is an important step, but it is not the final word on the action of the drug against Covid-19.”

It is never too much to remember: the medicine does not prevent the disease and much less replaces the need to take the vaccine. In addition, it can only be purchased with a prescription and its use must be done with proper medical supervision.