After admission, Sérgio Hondjakoff reveals health status

Sérgio Hondjakoff, the eternal Cabeção of the soap opera “Malhação”, had his name involved in a controversy recently. After the disclosure of information that pointed the actor as one of 46 patients admitted to a rehabilitation clinic, who was the target of an operation by the Public Ministry for keeping people in private prison, Sérgio released a statement saying that he was not being held in those conditions. The story ended up gaining new chapters and the actor assumed he lied.

Months after the incident, Hondjakoff spoke again about his health. This Wednesday afternoon (27), during the program “The afternoon is yours”, a video sent by the actor to the attraction presented by Sonia Abrão was shown. In it, Serginho speaks for the first time how he’s been feeling these past few days, after all the confusion involving hospitalization in a clinic for drug addicts.

The actor started the video by thanking the presenter Sonia Abrão and the entire team of the daily attraction for the affection: “I’m recording this video to thank all viewers of the program and the broadcaster who have been manifesting through my social networks, sending a message of strength and hope, always concerned about my health and emotional state”.

Serginho opened the game about her health and revealed that she is living with her mother and child: “I’m fine as hell, I’m at my mother’s house, in Resende [Rio de Janeiro], a month ago. I am with my son Benjamin, who is one year and three months old. I introduced him to you when he was only 15 days old, remember? He is giving me and his mother a lot of joy”.

Hondjakoff recalled the religious outing he took with his family a few days ago: “Last week we went to the Basilica of Nossa Senhora Aparecida. We went on this tour by car. My mother was taking us. It was very good to ask forgiveness from ‘Father in Heaven’ for some slips in the last few months that I’ve been up to. Worship God above all things, with much cry and praise”.

Sergio concluded by talking about his requests to the divine: “Thanking for all the blessings achieved, for having these guys who still remember us and root for our success. humbly ask that he [Deus] continue to intercede and bless in all areas of our lives. My mother always asks the universe to stay away from anything that harms my walk”.

Sonia Abrão and her program colleagues were very happy for the actor’s recovery. The presenter of “A Tarde é Sua” commented: “What good thing! It went through what it went through and now it’s in a new phase”. Marcia Piovesan was also happy to see the actor better: “It’s so good to see him like that, it’s so good to see a person when she wants to recover and she struggles, she fights… What’s missing on TV, because we know talent. We remember him a lot in ‘Malhação’… Serginho is a guy we’re always remembering and I hope he comes back to work soon”.

