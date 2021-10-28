After buying a bank, Record receives a mysterious budget of R$ 3.2 billion · TV News

2020 was an atypical year for many Brazilian companies. Pressured by the drop in sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, they suffered losses and even sold part of their assets to maintain operations. But at Record, a surprising phenomenon happened: in the company’s balance sheet, the consolidated shareholders’ equity, which was R$1.826 billion on December 31, 2019, jumped to R$5.050 billion a year later.

According to a balance published in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo, in one year, the network’s equity increased by R$ 3.2 billion, a miraculous growth of 176.6%. This is despite the fact that consolidated gross advertising revenues fell from R$2.214 billion in 2019 to R$2.077 billion.

The additional R$3.2 billion appears in two lines on the balance sheet as “financial intermediation operations”. Usually, this type of operation occurs when one company makes a loan to another. This can happen between companies in the same group or from a bank to a customer, for example.

One of the operations, in the amount of R$1.051 billion, was recorded as current liabilities (which are short-term debts). The other, of R$1.892 billion, entered as non-current liabilities (long-term debt).

no one knows, no one saw

O TV news contacted Record to question the increase in shareholders’ equity and to which financial intermediation operations refer. Through its press office, the company replied that “all necessary explanations have been published”.

But, differently from what was reported, the company’s balance sheet does not explain the origin of the R$ 3.2 billion. Asked whether these data were in other public documents than the balance sheet, the station did not respond.

Sources at Record were surprised to learn the amount.

Where does the money come from?

Two financial directors heard by the column were surprised by the size of the transaction’s value. “It’s a very high value in relation to the company’s assets,” said one of them, who asked not to be identified.

For comparison purposes, Record’s profit in 2020 was R$143.678 million. A fraction of the R$ 3.2 billion. The group’s total equity, before the loan, was just over R$1.8 billion.

A second financial director heard by the TV news found it strange not to have at least one explanatory note on the balance sheet. “If they are audited, the natural thing would be for the audit to explain something atypical in the document itself.”

Record is a large media group. In addition to TV, it brings together radios and the R7 portal. Bishop Edir Macedo, the company’s majority shareholder, also owns many other businesses, including a bank. And everything indicates that it is the bank that the money came from.

Bishop Edir Macedo’s bench

Edir Macedo is a partner at Digimais bank, formerly Renner bank, which belonged to the Renner family, owner of the stores with the same name. In 2013, aided by a decree from then-president Dilma Rousseff, with whom he was very close, Macedo acquired 49% of the shares in the institution from Rio Grande do Sul as a “foreign partner”, as he resides abroad. The acquisition was made through BA Empreendimentos e Participações Ltda, which is controlled by Rádio e Televisão Record SA, Record’s corporate name.

In July 2020, after approval from the Central Bank, Macedo bought the remainder of the Renner bank operation. After a dispute over the use of the bank’s name (the Renner family demanded the change), the institution was renamed Banco Digimais.

Many companies, a single owner

And it is in this acquisition of the bank in 2020 that the key to the quantum leap in Record’s equity lies.

On August 21, 2020, Rádio e Televisão Record carried out a capital increase. The value went to R$78.714 million, an increase of R$3.714 million, represented by the issuance of 1,233 new registered common shares, without par value, as the company reported in the Official Gazette.

The new shares were fully subscribed and paid in by Bishop Edir Macedo, shareholder of Record. In other words, Macedo received more shares from his own company.

Subsequently, in April 2021, Record carried out a new capital increase using part of the fiscal year 2020 profit. The issuer added R$ 121.286 million, increasing the capital from R$ 78.714 million to R$ 200 million.

Record shares that belong to Edir Macedo are within BA Empreendimentos e Participações Ltda., which also has Isaias Ribeiro de Oliveira, João Luiz Urbaneja and Record SA as partners.

Macedo’s holding company acts primarily as a financial institution and has assumed revenues of between R$700,000 and R$4 billion per year, having between 1,001 and 5,000,000 employees. Within Holding BA Empreendimento e Participações is also the bank Digimais.

Bank money for TV

According to data from the Central Bank’s IF.data System, Digimais raised almost R$ 3.2 billion (exactly R$ 3,126,404,000) up to March 2021. The amount coincides with the number presented in Record’s balance sheet.

Reinforcing this thesis, the Central Bank system also points out that, in March 2021, Digimais reported R$ 1.57 billion in interbank liquidity investments. And another R$ 1.69 billion in credit operations net of provision (again, the sum of the values ​​comes to R$ 3.2 billion).

Why is the origin of money important?

Nothing prevents a media company and a bank from having the same controller. From the Central Bank’s point of view, bank Digimais is part of Rádio e Televisão Record SA, that is, the amount shown in the parent company’s consolidated balance sheet is not a loan.

In case it was a loan, this could be a problem, since Record has a lower equity than the amount received. Digimais’ total equity is just over R$4 billion. If it loaned more than R$ 3 billion to Record, Digimais would allocate more than 75% of its equity in a single loan.

Record and Digimais did not answer the questions from TV news about the reasons that led to such corporate organization. The Central Bank, responsible for overseeing Brazilian banks, stated that “it does not comment on a specific matter concerning a financial institution”.

Record, like other privately held companies, is not required to give details of its balance sheet. But because it is a media group with journalistic activities and holder of a public grant, it is essential to better understand the origin of such a significant amount and its ramifications.

CNN owner also has a bank

Record is not the only media group that has a bank. Rubens Menin is the owner of CNN do Brasil and a shareholder of Inter bank. In 2019, Record even attacked Menin’s companies.

Record’s balance sheet, now with capital from Digimais, is an example of the complex business network of Bishop Edir Macedo and one of the largest communication groups in the country. Digimais can, for example, raise money in banking operations backed by government bonds or even raise money among consumers. Car financing is currently the bank’s biggest business.

The column remains open to listen to Record, Digimais and the Central Bank.