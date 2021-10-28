After dismissal for homophobia, Maurício Souza posted a photo of Superman kissing a woman – Play

One day after being fired from Minas Tênis Clube for a series of homophobic comments, Mauricio Souza spoke up this Thursday (28), mocking the episode that culminated in his dismissal. On Instagram, the player posted an image of Superman kissing Wonder Woman, in reference to one of his most recent polemics.

About two weeks ago, the athlete used the same social network to criticize the fact that a new version of the comic presents the hero as bisexual, the last straw for sponsors to pressure the team for effective measures.

A few hours after this Thursday’s post, Mauricio also published a video in which he explains his departure from Minas. He exempts the club from any blame and points out that management did everything possible to keep him in the team, but the situation was untenable.

“The fault of all this is the sealing team putting pressure on the sponsors,” said the player in the video. “Anything spoken other than what they approve of you is homophobic and prejudiced in fact,” he wrote in the publication’s caption.

Athlete said he is not sorry

Last Tuesday (26), Minas Tênis Clube decided to fine and remove Mauricio for the series of homophobic statements that the player had been making.

After a timid retraction, the athlete released a video apologizing, but stating not be sorry. Without convincing public opinion, especially the sponsors of Minas, the central was officially dismissed from the club yesterday afternoon.

Shortly after being dismissed, Maurício went to his social networks to confirm the news. He, once again, reinforced that he will continue to defend here what he thinks is right. “I follow my path planting what I believe, my legacy continues! What I will leave for my children and grandchildren is what counts in the end.”

Olympic champion with the Brazilian volleyball team in Rio-2016, Mauricio is known for his conservative posture. He recently claimed to be a man who “cherishes his family” and who fights for biblical values. “Fighting for what is believed is for few! For my values, beliefs and purposes I will go until the end! Whatever it takes.”