After dismissal for homophobia, Maurício Souza provokes with a straight kiss post

After the repercussion of his publication on Superman’s bisexuality, which resulted in a dismissal, volleyball player Maurício Souza returned to posting this Thursday morning. He posted a photo of the famous hero kissing Wonder Woman, the same image that Flávio Bolsonaro posted on his profile minutes earlier.

Last Wednesday, Minas Tênis Clube announced the dismissal of Maurício. On the last 12th, the player was involved in a controversy when criticizing the comic book of the new Superman, in which there is a kiss between the character and a person of the same sex.

“Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go on and see where we’re going to end up…”, wrote the player. He also criticized TV Globo’s decision to use a neutral pronoun in soap operas, out of respect for people who prefer not to identify with a specific gender.

The case generated a crisis between teammates and sponsors, who asked the club for “appropriate measures”, given that Maurício made a hate speech.