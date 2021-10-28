After elimination, Renato Gaúcho hands over the position, but Flamengo’s board does not accept

After elimination in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil for Athletico-PR, this Wednesday (27), the coach of the Flamengo, Renato Gaucho, handed over the position, but the club’s board of directors did not accept the resignation. The information is from Globo Esporte.

Renato would have been convinced to remain at Mengão by the vice-president, Marcos Braz, and by the executive director of football, Bruno Spindel, still in the Maracanã locker room, stage of the 3-0 defeat by Hurricane.

Also according to the “ge”, the coach met with the club’s strong men right after the end of the match, and took responsibility for the team’s poor results. Braz and Spindel refused to accept the handover and said they would count on Renato’s work for the season’s sequel.

In the post-match press conference, Renato again assumed responsibility for the elimination of Flamengo.

“If there’s a culprit here, that only culprit is me. All my responsibility. The group was not to blame for anything. Athletico went four times and managed to score three goals. Flamengo created more than 20. A disorganized team cannot create like that”, said the coach.

If he has the support of the club’s board, Renato Gaúcho begins to be pressured by the red-black fans. During this Wednesday’s match, the coach was widely cursed by fans, who even screamed for the former coach of the club Jorge Jesus. “Olê, ole, ole, ole, Mister, Mister”, in reference to the Portuguese nickname.

know more

+ Man accused of killing mother and aunt is removed from audience for meowing



+ Easy cupcake recipe to celebrate Halloween

+ Suzy Cortez says Messi face tattoos make men fail

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence