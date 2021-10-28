After legal action, Luisa Mell deletes video accusing country singer Zé Neto of mistreatment of animals | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The post published last month was deleted after the singer from São José do Rio Preto (SP) filed a lawsuit in court for moral damages, in the amount of R$ 30,731, for having been accused of the crime while performing a pilgrimage in Camanducaia (MG) to Aparecida (SP).

Luisa Mell criticized Zé Neto for allegedly riding the path on top of a single donkey. The countryman directly countered the protection of animals and made it clear that he would file a lawsuit.

“And you, Luisa Mell, be careful what you post, okay? Because everything you’re posting falls into a gigantic lawsuit against you. I don’t mistreat animals. I doubt animals are better treated than those who are making the pilgrimage. Even on this pilgrimage, I will not wish you harm, I will pray for you, because you are a person who needs help. I really support the things you do, but, before you post, pay attention,” he said at the time.

In the lawsuit, Zé Neto’s lawyers allege, among other things, that the publication made by Luisa Mell is untrue and caused negative damage to the singer’s image. In addition to asking for compensation for moral damages, the defense of the countryman wants Luisa Mell to delete the video in which she talks about Zé Neto’s pilgrimage.

Judge Gustavo Henrique Bretas Marzagão, of the 35th Civil Court of São Paulo, stipulated a period of two days for the activist to remove the publication from social networks.

“Despite the summary cognition, characteristic of this procedural moment, there are elements that support the thesis defended by the author in the sense that the post made by the defendant – composed of a video and a subtitle – discloses an untrue fact, that is, that the The plaintiff would have carried out a trip of 1180 km mounted on a single donkey to pay promise, when, according to the documents that instruct the complaint, the route between Camanducaia and Aparecida was approximately 141 km, was covered in five days, with rotation between the animals, which were monitored by two veterinarians, who ensured the standards of animal welfare,” wrote Gustavo Marzagão.

The magistrate also claimed that Luísa Mell is nationally known on television and on social networks as a defender of animals and the account in which she made the post has nearly four million followers.

“Because of this prominence, the opinions it issues through these communication channels quickly gain national repercussion, reaching millions of people. In order for it to be legitimately exercised, the right of criticism must fall on a true fact, which, in principle, does not occurred in the case under examination, because the defendant did not merely criticize the use of the animal by the plaintiff, but attributed it to an untrue fact, overflowing its right and entering the field of illicit. And, despite the retraction it made in a later post, the first remains active in his account, perpetuating the negative effects on the author’s image, a singer of national projection who, since the post made by the defendant, has been accused of abusing and mistreatment of animals”, wrote Gustavo Marzagão in another passage.

