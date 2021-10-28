After not inviting his mother to the wedding, Zé Vaqueiro says: ‘Easy to judge’ | celebrities



Zé Vaqueiro and Ingra get marriedvideo playback

Published 10/27/2021 16:39 | Updated 10/27/2021 5:37 PM

Rio – The wedding of Zé Vaqueiro and Ingra Soares, which took place last Monday, is still making waves. After the singer’s mother, Nara de Sá Marcolino, revealed that she was not invited to the ceremony, the singer spoke about the case through her Instagram Stories, on Wednesday.

“Being a public person does not oblige me to expose my wounds, I hope people understand and respect. It is very easy to judge what has not lived,” he wrote, who signed the text with his real name, José Jacson.

Last Monday, Nara de Sá Marcolino said through a live, which broadcast the wedding of Zé and Ingra, that she was not invited to the ceremony. “God bless my son. If you had invited me, I would have gone,” she said. At the time, Zé Vaqueiro was taken to the altar by his grandmother, Leônidas de Sá.

On Tuesday, Ingra Soares published an outburst, which, according to netizens, would be a hint to the singer’s mother. “I’ve put up with a lot of things in silence until today. Soon, I’ll talk about everything that is choked up”, he wrote. Hours later, she deleted the post.

It is worth remembering that a meeting between mother and child took place on the program ‘Hora do Faro’, shown in March of this year. Zé was surprised to sing the song ‘Amor Perfeito’, when Nara de Sá appeared on stage. The two hugged and sang the song together.