After running after Larissa Manoela, João Guilherme is caught handing in famous

Top Stories

Australian Cattle: this pet is full of curiosities, learn more about the origin of this breed

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

The name of João Guilherme has been making waves in recent days, especially this Monday, October 28, when rumors surfaced that he had followed Larissa Manoela on Instagram. However, another issue involving the singer and actor circulated on social networks and generated several comments.

all because, Matheus Mazzafera, posted the Halloween photos of Vivi, where he bet on a very daring look as a cowboy. In one of the records appears João Guilherme picking up youtuber’s ass while enjoying the event. After that some followers commented: Is it just broderagem?

First of all, you can’t miss this other article either: Marilia Mendonça appears skinny and stands out: “peak of beauty”

Remember that currently João Guilherme is single after a recent breakup with Jade Picon. In recent days, the ex-couple has been making waves after Gui Araújo exposed Jade’s betrayals during her confinement in “A Fazenda 13”.

Also, check out this article that is buzzing around the web: Anitta President? Alleged candidacy is pointed out on the web

Internet users comment on João Guilherme’s groping

After the photo, in which João Guilherme pats Matheus Mazzafera’s ass, went viral on social networks this Monday, October 28th, internet users didn’t waste time and gave their opinion on the subject on Instagram. Check it out below:

“I thought I was the human who is now Jessica Alves”, said an internet user, “I saw them playing even because Mateus was accompanied. What a silly sensationalism.”, said another, “Leonardo has to let these sons of his come out of the closet soon, this one finds a blogger at home and has a son”, commented another.

Finally, also check out this article that is booming all over the web: Geisy Arruda dresses up and plays with the imagination of fans