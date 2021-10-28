After surgery, Fátima Bernardes appears dejected and reveals fright: ”I was terrified”

The presenter Fátima Bernardes gave a vent and revealed a scare that went through after the surgery she performed on her shoulder

This Wednesday, the 27th, Fatima Bernardes (59) used social media to vent. The presenter recorded a video and revealed to followers that she went through a scare after the surgery she performed on her shoulder.

In the recording, the journalist said that she caught a very bad flu, which left her with a hoarse voice, and confessed that she was afraid of being diagnosed with covid-19.

“Hello, look what a wonderful voice. Other than that, a dark circle under the flu that you can’t imagine. I was so scared that, as I was about to start physical therapy today, I decided to do a covid test. Negative, thank God”, stated the artist.

Fátima Bernardes also spoke about the postoperative period. “I started this physiotherapy today, today I’m trying to move my arm. The hair is here to disguise this purple that is coming down because of the surgery. But it’s an exercise in patience”, he explained.

The presenter also told how she is enjoying her free time. “I’ve been reading a lot, posting the books I’ve been reading and giving suggestions. Other than that, lots of TV and, starting tomorrow, I’m going to wear an alternative sling to improve healing. I’m hopeful.”, completed.

Check out the video of Fátima Bernardes’ outburst:





