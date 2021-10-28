After suspension, judge approves euthanasia of a terminally ill patient in Colombia

BOGOTÁ — A Colombian judge Wednesday revoked the suspension of euthanasia for Martha Sepúlveda, a 51-year-old woman with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She would perform the procedure on October 11, but the Colombian Pain Institute (IPS Incodol), the private clinic where she was seen, announced that it would not perform assisted death two days before its scheduled time.

The court order sets a 48-hour period for the health facility to establish a new date and time for Martha’s death. The patient was diagnosed with the disease in 2018. She claims that she suffers from severe pain and that “her life has turned into torment”.

Colombia decriminalized euthanasia in 1997, but only created a law for the procedure in 2015, covering only terminally ill patients. Last July, however, the Constitutional Court extended the right to all who suffer “intense physical or mental suffering” due to an incurable injury or illness. In all, 157 assisted deaths have already been carried out in the country, but the patient with ALS would be the first to comply with the new rule.

When the procedure was suspended, IPS Incodol claimed that the decision was supported by the Ministry of Health and was taken after reviewing the patient’s request. The institute even cited an interview with Martha for a television station, and claimed that the participation showed that the patient had improved.

For Justice, however, the change violated the “fundamental right to die with dignity, have a dignified life and the free development of personality and human dignity”.