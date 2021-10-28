After turning himself in, Zé Trovão asks Alexandre de Moraes to be released

BRASÍLIA — After turning himself in to the Federal Police this Tuesday after spending almost two months on the run in Mexico, the leader of the Pocket Truck Driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, asked the Supreme Court (STF) to be released .

The request was made after holding a custody hearing determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, author of the arrest order against the truck driver for inciting violence and undemocratic acts in the September 7 demonstrations.





Deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL – RJ) Photo: Agência O Globo The owner of the website Terça Livre, Allan dos Santos, testifies at the Fake News CPMI Photo: Jorge William/Agência O Globo/05-11-2019 The extremist Sara Giromini was arrested in the scope of the STF inquiry that investigates threats to authorities and institutions Photo: Reproduction/Instagram PTB president Roberto Jefferson, imprisoned for attacks on democratic institutions, participated in a pro-Bolsonaro act in Brasília, which called for the release of weapons in the country. Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Wellington Macedo, journalist, coordinator of the "Family March", released videos encouraging an act on September 7 to ask for the deposition of Supreme Court ministers and presented himself as coordinator of the event. After the demonstrations on that day, he was released by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, on October 15. Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Truck driver Marco Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, had a preventive detention order decreed in early October by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, after a request from the Attorney General's Office (PGR) in the investigation that investigates the financing and summoning of undemocratic acts Photo: Reproduction / Agência O Globo Pocket blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio was arrested on two occasions last year, as part of an investigation investigating undemocratic acts. In September, however, minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered a new arrest order for the blogger, who met in Mexico with Zé Trovão Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The referred hearing was held by videoconference and was presided over by Judge Airton Vieira, magistrate instructor of the Minister’s Office, who heard Zé Trovão.

According to a statement released by Trovão’s lawyers, at the hearing it was agreed that the defense would present a request for release, which will be considered by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and subsequently decided. Habeas corpus has already been filed.

Zé Trovão was the owner of the YouTube channel “Zé Trovão the voice of the roads”, which, before being taken off the air, had more than 40 thousand subscribers. In his videos and posts, he called the population to go to Brasília and demanded the “resignation of the 11 STF ministers”. In other publications, he made attacks on Covid’s CPI, in the Senate, in addition to having participated in “motorcycles” in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro.

At the end of August, despite being banned from using social media, Zé Trovão participated in a live made by blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio. At the time, the truck driver continued to incite acts against the Supreme Court.