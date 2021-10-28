After turning himself in, Zé Trovão asks Alexandre de Moraes to be released

BRASÍLIA — After turning himself in to the Federal Police this Tuesday after spending almost two months on the run in Mexico, the leader of the Pocket Truck Driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, asked the Supreme Court (STF) to be released .
The request was made after holding a custody hearing determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, author of the arrest order against the truck driver for inciting violence and undemocratic acts in the September 7 demonstrations.
The referred hearing was held by videoconference and was presided over by Judge Airton Vieira, magistrate instructor of the Minister’s Office, who heard Zé Trovão.
According to a statement released by Trovão’s lawyers, at the hearing it was agreed that the defense would present a request for release, which will be considered by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and subsequently decided. Habeas corpus has already been filed.
Zé Trovão was the owner of the YouTube channel “Zé Trovão the voice of the roads”, which, before being taken off the air, had more than 40 thousand subscribers. In his videos and posts, he called the population to go to Brasília and demanded the “resignation of the 11 STF ministers”. In other publications, he made attacks on Covid’s CPI, in the Senate, in addition to having participated in “motorcycles” in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro.
At the end of August, despite being banned from using social media, Zé Trovão participated in a live made by blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio. At the time, the truck driver continued to incite acts against the Supreme Court.