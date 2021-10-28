Alec Baldwin: Police give details of accident on the set of “Rust” and reveal that fired ammunition was real

Investigations into the accident that took the life of filmmaker Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” continue. In a press conference held this Wednesday morning (27), in Santa Fe, California, USA, Sheriff Adan Mendoza shared new details of the case that shook Hollywood.

According to US police, the ammunition present in the gun fired by Alec Baldwin, who also injured director Joel Souza, was real. Mendoza stressed that still “It’s too early in the investigation to comment on the allegations”, but revealed that, during the search, they managed to recover the ammunition and weapons that were on the set, as well as the projectile that hit Souza in the shoulder.

After the ballistics examination, it was confirmed that the bullet came out of the gun in Baldwin’s hands, a Colt 45-caliber revolver. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor and producer Alec Baldwin was the person who fired the gun. We identified two other people who handled and/or inspected the loaded gun before Baldwin fired … all three individuals cooperated in the investigation and provided testimony.” declared Adan.

The people who handled the weapon before it was given to Baldwin were identified as gunsmith (professional who repairs, modifies, designs and manufactures weapons) Hannah Gutierrez Reed and the film’s assistant director, Dave Halls. The pistol used by the star, however, was not the only one present on the film set – two other weapons, a single-action revolver that may have been tampered with and a plastic revolver, were also seized.

“Through the execution of search and seizure warrants, we collected around 600 pieces of evidence. This includes, but is not limited to, three firearms, approximately 500 rounds of ammunition, and various pieces of clothing and accessories. We believe that we have in our possession the firearm fired by Mr. Baldwin.” observed the sheriff. The 500 rounds of ammunition included empty, fake and real parts. “A weapon was delivered to Mr. Baldwin. The weapon is functional and fired a live round [balas de verdade]. We know that there was a round of actual shooting and we suspect that there were other actual shots, but that will be determined by testing. We’ll also determine how this loaded gun got to Alec Baldwin, where it shouldn’t be.” reinforced Adan.

When asked by journalists about safety on the set of “Rust”, Mendonza made a thinly veiled criticism of those responsible for the production and, also, of Hollywood. “Obviously, I think the industry has a history of safety. I think there was some complacency on this set. And I think there are some security issues that need to be addressed by industry and possibly the State of New Mexico. [onde as gravações foram feitas]”, concluded. Watch:

Sheriff in charge of investigating the case Alec Baldwin says fired ammunition was recovered and appears to be a real bullet. Adan Mendoza said other probable live ammunition was seized on set. “If we determine that there was a crime, arrests will be made.” pic.twitter.com/rw2L6Djvl6 — Metropolises (@Metropolises) October 27, 2021

At the press conference, the sheriff also commented on Baldwin’s behavior. After the tragedy, the actor was seen in tears on set and very shaken after giving testimony about the accident. “Usually, he [Alec] has cooperated with the investigation. I will not comment on my perception of your behavior.” declared the policeman, cutting the subject off. Baldwin, however, has already spoken about what happened – check it out in full.

The authorities also stated that they executed a search and seizure warrant to recover what was recorded by the cameras that were running during the day. However, they found no record of the fatal accident. The sheriff also confirmed that no decision has been made on the potential charges against those involved in the episode. “The investigation will continue and if the Sheriff’s Office determines that a crime has occurred and there is probable cause, an arrest or arrests will be made and charges will be filed. Otherwise, we will complete our investigation and forward the full investigation and evidence to the public prosecutor for review.” concluded Mendonza.

Santa Fe County Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies also participated in the meeting with journalists and noted that investigators cannot currently determine whether negligence in the case has occurred. She insisted that police currently do not believe there is any reason to rush a trial as the fact-finding has not been completed. “It is a complex case that will require a lot of research, analysis and legal reviews”, stated. Watch the complete press conference: