Alexandre de Moraes is chosen as rapporteur in the STF of Bolsonaro’s lawsuit against CPI

Minister Alexandre de Moraes was chosen, this Wednesday (27), as rapporteur of the writ of mandamus that President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) entered the Supreme Court (STF) against requests from the CPI of the Pandemic.

Moraes was chosen for prevention, as the minister is already reporting on other cases that have a connection with Bolsonaro’s actions.

The writ of mandamus, filed by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), on behalf of Bolsonaro, requests that the requests made by the CPI for the transfer of confidentiality of the president’s telematic data — from April 2020 to date — to the PGR be disregarded and to the Supreme.

The senators approved a request for the president to have access to his social networks blocked indefinitely, after the dissemination of a false news, in his weekly live, which associated the vaccination against Covid-19 with AIDS. The AGU considers the measure to be “illegal” and “arbitrary”.

The official report of the CPI, prepared by senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), was approved on Tuesday (26), by 7 votes to 4. In it, the president of the Republic is cited more than 80 times, in ten articles criminal.

Bolsonaro is accused of: epidemic resulting in death, infraction of preventive sanitary measure, quackery, incitement to crime, forgery of private document, irregular use of public funds, malfeasance, crimes against humanity, in the modalities of extermination, persecution and other inhumane acts, violation of social rights and incompatibility with the dignity, honor and decorum of the position.

The AGU states that, as President of the Republic, Bolsonaro “cannot be investigated in the scope of CPI’s or any other Parliamentary Commission, in any capacity”.

The members of the CPI summit delivered copies of the official report this Wednesday to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, and to Alexandre de Moraes. As Bolsonaro is an authority with privileged jurisdiction, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) is responsible for analyzing and carrying out his indictment.

(*With information from Daniela Lima, from CNN)