Aline and Valentina talk to Rico about explosions

Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla spoke with Rico Melquiades to expose the disapproval of the pawn’s behavior in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The two cited the fight he had with Tati Quebra Barraco and the insults he uttered to Erasmus, but Rico didn’t think he was wrong.

People advised Alagoas to provoke less and said that he had been acting very aggressively. Rico said that he only defended himself and that he disagreed with his friends’ opinions, but he respected them. He again accused Tati of doing nothing and complained about Dayane’s sudden proximity to the funk girl.

“The only thing I don’t agree with is, all of a sudden, you start teasing. I think you lose yourself. Then everyone who likes you buggers. because we don’t like it when we’re provoked,” suggested Valentina.

Aline confessed that it reached a point where she became afraid to talk to Alagoas and hear screams. She cites when he changed after she chose Marina to perform the fire test. “I felt like shit.”

“I exploded because instead of choosing me, you chose someone else,” Rico explained. The ex-panicat explained again that this was a strategy to save him from the stall and that it would have been thought of as a group.

The pawn, however, said that he was not the only one to be indignant with the decision and that Dayane, “his beloved”, pulled him into the pantry and asked if Aline made that decision to “save her own ass”. Aline suggested that he call Day, as he doesn’t like “take-and-give”.

Seeing that the discussion was going nowhere, Valentina asked again: “Please don’t explode out of nowhere. If you’re going to provoke, do it right away. Not out of nowhere, please.”

“You can make whatever shack you want with me, I’ll never disrespect you in front of people”, guaranteed Aline.

Rico said he didn’t like it when they were trying to control him and telling him to stop during an argument. He even recalled the day he ripped off his own microphone to purposely cause punishment. “After it happened you were trying to explain yourself to people who had nothing to do [comigo]”.

“You are an ungrateful person,” Aline said, irritated and her voice cracking. “Watch it. I want you to see how I was at mic time.”

She pulled away and, in the opposite corner of the pool, cried.

The Farm 2021: Aline cries and is comforted by Valentina after arguing with Rico