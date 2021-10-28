all about Corinthians’ search for an unheard of title on the NBB

This Thursday marks the beginning of a new season for the Corinthians basketball team. In search of an unprecedented title on the NBB (Novo Basquete Brasil), Timão will debut against Pato Basquete, at 7:30 pm, at Ginásio do Sesi.

So that you can stay on top of the journey of the team led by Léo Figueiró, the My Timon prepared a guide to the competition with the main details. Check it out below!

the regulation

NBB 2021/22 will be played in five stages. In the qualifying phase, all 17 teams face off in round-trip matches. Advance the 12 best classified.

Next, the teams from fifth to 12th place compete for the round of 16 – the top four of the first phase qualify directly for the quarter finals. In this stage, the teams face off in the best of three matches and those that add two victories are considered the winners. Confrontations are arranged as follows:

5th place in the classification phase x 12th place in the classification phase

6th place in the classification phase x 11th place in the classification phase

7th place in the classification phase x 10th place in the classification phase

8th place in the classification phase x 9th place in the classification phase

In the quarter-finals, the four triumphant teams from the round of 16 face the top four in the qualifying round. These playoffs they will be played in best of five matches, and the teams that have won three victories will win.

The semifinals will be played between the top four teams from the previous round. The finalists are known after three triumphs in the best of five clashes. Moving on to the final, the contest system is the same.

Corinthians athletes

Coach Léo Figueiró, who arrived at the Parque São Jorge club in July this year, will have 13 athletes at his disposal. Remember that the starting lineup consists of a quintet and up to seven reserves are allowed.

wings : Kyle Fuller, Lucas Brandão, Malcolm Miller, Pedro Nunes and Samis Calderon.

: Kyle Fuller, Lucas Brandão, Malcolm Miller, Pedro Nunes and Samis Calderon. Shipowners : Diego Figueredo, Felipe Dalaqua and Jean Lucas.

: Diego Figueredo, Felipe Dalaqua and Jean Lucas. pivots: Alexandre Ludwig, Alexandre Paranhos, Lucas Siewert, Renato Carbonari and Yan Djalo.

The last campaign

Last season, Corinthians reached the quarter-finals and was eliminated by São Paulo. At the time, Morumbi’s team won the first game by 78-71 and the second by 79-68. As a result, the club finished the NBB 2020/21 in sixth place.

