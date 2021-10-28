Alliar shareholders reject Tanure proposal, new purchase of Rede D’Or; balance sheets from Multiplan, Movida, Vivo and more

SAO PAULO – The corporate news this Thursday (28) highlights the balance sheets of Ambev (ABEV3), Telefonica Brasil – Vivo – (VIVT3), Multiplan (MULT3), Movida (MOVI3), Dexco (DXCO3), Odontoprev ( ODPV3), in addition to Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and Vale (VALE3) after the market closes.

Alliar shareholders (AALR3), on the other hand, rejected the proposal to acquire up to 24 million shares of the company made by MAM Asset Management, Nelson Tanure’s investment vehicle.

B3 (B3SA3) received a R$ 204 million infringement from the Internal Revenue Service for merger premium.

Rede D’or (RDOR3), in turn, bought Hospital Santa Isabel, located in the Higienópolis neighborhood, in São Paulo, for R$ 280 million. Check out the highlights:

balance radar

Ambev (ABEV3) reported net income of R$3.712 billion in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 57.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the company, the result is due to the strong commercial performance in 3Q21, reaching the highest consolidated volumes ever recorded in a third quarter, resulting in strong growth in net revenue.

Movida (MOVI3) reported adjusted net income of R$259.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 597% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the company, the performance was mainly due to the strategy adopted by the company during the pandemic to expand and renew its fleet, the merger with CS Frotas, generating operational synergies in the GTF segment, in addition to the growth of Movida Zero Km, also in the GTF, diluting costs and raising margins in the short term.

Year-to-date through September, adjusted net income reached R$542.8 million, up 472%.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan (MULT3) recorded net income of R$99.404 million in the third quarter of this year, a performance 82.5% lower than that reported in the same period last year.

According to the company, the lower profit is a result of the sale of Diamond Tower, in July 2020, which raised the basis of comparison between the periods.

Telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) earned R$ 1.315 billion in the third quarter of this year, a performance 8.5% above that reported in the same period last year.

According to the company, the advance in the last line of the balance sheet is mainly due to the growth in revenue and the control of operating costs.

Telefonica and Anima Educação (ANIM3)

Telefônica (VIVT3) announced the creation of a Joint Venture with Ânima (ANIM3) in the education area.

According to a statement, the companies intend to operate a digital platform together with free training courses, with a focus on continuing education and employability in areas such as, for example, Technology, Management, Business and Tourism.

Telefônica and Ânima each intend to hold 50% of the participation, whose activities are expected to start in 2022, with their own and totally independent team.

Odontoprev (ODPV3)

Odontoprev (ODPV3) had net income of R$ 97.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.9% compared to the same period in 2020.

Adjusted Ebitda reached R$144.7 million in 3Q21, an increase of 8.9% compared to the same quarter in 2020.

The company’s net revenue increased by 8.5% in 3TRI21. Thus, the indicator went from R$430.3 million to R$467 million.

Log (LOGG3) reported on Wednesday (27) its balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21), with net income of BRL 94.698 million, 43% more than the BRL 66.242 million in the same period of the year past.

Kepler Weber (KEPL3)

Kepler Weber recorded net income of R$41.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 78.7% compared to the same stage in 2020.

Adjusted Ebitda was 64.4% higher in 3Q21 compared to the previous year. The indicator jumped from R$ 38.5 million to R$ 63.3 million.

Net revenue grew 63.9% in 3Q21. Thus, the indicator went from R$ 330.5 million to R$ 201.6 million.

Dexco (DXCO3), formerly Duratex, reported net income of BRL 255.336 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21), more than double (106%) of the reported in the same period in 2020, of BRL 123.929 million.

According to the company, the quarter was marked by a “successful price increase strategy coupled with improved mix across all divisions,” it wrote in the management report.

Intelbras (INTB3)

Intelbras (INTB3) released its balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21) with net income of R$ 88.360 million, 6.5% decrease compared to the same quarter in 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) closed at BRL 89.020 million, which represents a drop of 19.8%, compared to BRL 110.969 million in 3TRI20.

More highlights

Oi’s Board of Directors elected Rogerio Takayanagi the day before to assume, as of November 1, the position of statutory Officer, without specific designation, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer.

“Rogerio Takayanagi has over 20 years of experience in the Telecom sector, with responsibility for several areas such as marketing, innovation and startups, sales, operations, corporate finance, M&A, strategy and technology. He worked in Brazil and abroad, having worked as a consultant and executive in companies such as Promon, Value Partners and TIM, where he was the executive responsible for launching the fiber broadband operation. Rogério is an electrical engineer graduated from Escola Politécnica de São Paulo, with a postgraduate degree in business administration from FGV-SP”, highlighted Oi.

The company highlights that the executive has been at Oi since April 2020 and is currently “responsible for the Strategy and Customer Experience Department, where he has been one of those responsible for conducting the Company’s transformation process and its strategic plan.”

Alliar’s controlling shareholders (AALR3) unanimously rejected the proposed acquisition of up to 24 million shares of the company made by MAM Asset Management, Nelson Tanure’s investment vehicle.

This is because, according to the company, the proposal is out of line with the vision and objectives of the controlling shareholders, including the real intrinsic value of the company and the partial object of the proposal.

In addition, the company also announced that a second amendment to the shareholders’ agreement was signed, whereby other shareholders of the company would adhere to said agreement, with the linked shares representing approximately 52.79% of the common shares issued by the company.

B3 (B3SA3) informed that it received a tax assessment notice from the Federal Revenue of Brazil questioning the amortization, for tax purposes, in the fiscal year of 2017, of goodwill generated by the combination of the business with Bovespa Holding, in May 2008.

According to the notice to the market, the total amount is BRL 204.342 million, of which BRL 155.168 million are as a fine on the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and BRL 49.173 million as a fine on the Social Contribution on o Net Income (CSLL).

“The tax assessment comprised only the aforementioned fines as B3 presented tax loss balances in the calendar year 2017, which were later used by B3 between 2019 and 2021. With this, unlike what occurred in the other years for which there were assessments, the value of the portion of the questioned goodwill relating to 2017 (approx. BRL 1.6 billion) was fully deducted from this balance of tax loss,” stated B3 in the statement.

Petrobras (PETR4;PETR3) started the binding phase on the sale of the Uruguá and Tambaú fields, in the Santos Basin, in Rio de Janeiro.

Production from the fields, in 2020, was approximately 5,000 bpd of oil and 918,000 m3/day of gas. Petrobras holds 100% interest in both fields.

Finally, Petrobras stated that the operation is in line with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of the company’s capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value and greater return to society.

Vale communicated the decision of the Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Justice, who granted a request to suspend the effects of the decision rendered in the records of Interlocutory Appeal n. 0811167-82.2021.8.14.0000.

Thus, with the reestablishment of the Operating License (LO), Vale will immediately resume activities at the Onça Puma nickel mine in Pará, he said.

Rede D’or São Luiz (RDOR3)

Rede D’or São Luiz (RDOR3) bought Hospital Santa Isabel, located in the Higienópolis neighborhood, in São Paulo, for R$ 280 million.

Hospital Santa Isabel is a general hospital, which exclusively serves the private health network. It has 119 beds, with capacity for expansion of additional beds.

The EBITDA forecast for Hospital Santa Isabel is R$ 30 million for the 12 months after the closing of the operation, with part of its integration with Rede D’or São Luiz.

Vibra Energy (VBBR3)

Dynamo and businessman Ronaldo Cezar Coelho signed a shareholders’ agreement to vote together on their holdings in Vibra Energia (VBBR3), formerly BR Distribuidora, creating a reference core that owns almost 15% of the company’s capital.

Currently, Coelho is the largest individual shareholder of Vibra Energia, with 9.8% of the capital, while Dynamo has a 4.5% stake.

Holy Land (LAND3)

Terra Santa (LAND3) announced the result of the land appraisal report carried out by the independent consultancy Deloitte.

The value of the bare land of the company’s properties was valued at R$ 2.53 billion against a value of R$ 1.23 billion referring to the 2018 report, an appreciation of 105%.

Athena Health (ATEA3)

Athena Saúde (ATEA3) announced the merger of Giardino Participações.

It is worth noting that the incorporation of the merged company into the Company is the final step to operationalize the acquisition of all the shares of Hospital São Marcos.

Giardino holds shares corresponding to 27.4% of the share capital of Hospital São Marcos.

Hospital CM (VVEO3)

CM Hospitalar (VVEO3) announced the 4th issue of simple debentures in the amount of R$530 million.

The net resources will be used to strengthen CM’s working capital and lengthen CM’s short-term debt.

Drogasil streak (RADL3)

Raia Drogasil (RADL3) updated the projection of opening new stores in 2022. According to the company, 260 new stores will open next year, previously the plan was for 240.

According to Itaú BBA, the news is slightly positive. The company has insisted on accelerating its expansion plan across Brazil, and the upward revision of the guideline for new store openings in 20, to 260 gross openings in 2022, reflects the company’s commitment.

Unipar Carbochlor (UNIP6)

Unipar Carbocloro (UNIP6) announced the conversion of class “A” preferred shares to class “B” preferred shares.

According to a statement, 4,100 shares were converted.

BrasilAgro (AGRO3)

BrasilAgro (AGRO3) announced the payment of R$260 million in dividends, of which R$2.62 per share.

According to a statement, the amounts will be paid from November 10, based on the shareholding held on October 27, 2021. “The approval confirms the company’s commitment to generate shareholder value, with the guarantee of payment of dividends”, said the CEO of BrasilAgro, André Guillaumon.

Specialized in the purchase and sale of rural properties and in the production of food, fiber and bioenergy, the company also approved the entry of Eliane Aleixo Lustosa de Andrade, Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque and Efraim Horn as new members of the Board of Directors.

Allpark (ALPK3) ratified a capital increase of R$100 million.

15,290,520 common shares were subscribed, at the issue price of R$ 6.54.

The company’s capital stock increased to R$614.4 million, divided into 209,231,726 common shares.

5G Auction

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) informed yesterday that 15 companies, individually or together in a consortium, presented initial proposals to acquire lots in the auction of the fifth generation of mobile services (5G). The information is from the newspaper Valor.

The economic value of the auction, scheduled for next Thursday (4), is estimated at R$ 50 billion, according to Anatel.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related