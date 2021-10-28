Amazon CD in Ceará opens with 400 job openings

Amazon, the global online retail giant, began operations at the Distribution Center installed in the municipality of Itaitinga, in Greater Fortaleza, Ceará this Thursday, October 28th. The inauguration generates 400 job openings direct and indirect in Ceará and according to the multinational.

As part of Amazon’s inclusion and diversity policy, from the total number of spaces generated in the CD in Itaitinga, 50% will be reserved for female applicants. In addition, the multinational claims that there will soon be a series of hiring of temporary employees.

The Distribution Center starts operating in the busiest period of national retail, with the end of the year festivities and also Black Friday offers. The traditional week of discounts and the commemorative dates of Christmas and New Year will increase the sale of Amazon products.

Logistics infrastructure serves the entire Northeast region and will support deliveries to other locations in Brazil. In addition, to meet demand, the company expects to generate “thousands of temporary opportunities“. The holding of Prime Day, an event with exclusive offers for Amazon Prime service subscribers, should also increase the need for new professionals.

By echoing the news, the governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana (PT) celebrated the inauguration and highlights that the company maintains constant dialogues for future expansion of investments made in the state. “The arrival of Amazon, which is starting its operation in the municipality of Itaitinga, reflects the expansion of our regional logistics hub and, from this new operation, new jobs and opportunities will be created for the citizens of Ceará”, he highlights.

Amazon’s new Distribution Center in Ceará is the first in the state and the third in the Northeast. Earlier this month, Amazon inaugurated the network’s eleventh Distribution Center in Brazil. The infrastructure is located in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco. The area of ​​the CD is equivalent to five football fields and will employ about 860 people, directly and indirectly.

Amazon has also invested in other segments in the state such as data. On September 23, the multinational began operations of Amazon Web Services, Inc. AWS, in Ceará. The cloud data storage service offers solutions for public and private organizations on demand.

“We recognize the constant effort of the government (of Ceará) to modernize the business environment and we thank all members engaged in supporting this expansion project, which will allow us to serve our consumers with greater excellence”, emphasizes the operations director at Amazon in Brazil, Ricardo Pagani.

With the new equipment, Amazon intends to make Ceará the main logistics point for the distribution of goods in the North and Northeast of Brazil. “The purpose of the new operation is to increase the company’s logistical capillarity in Brazil, improving the customer experience, through greater quantity and proximity of products in the region,” stated the company shortly before the official opening.

The industrial condominium where Amazon’s CD is located belongs to LOG and is located right after the border with Maracanaú, where Cerbras is located and also after another LOG venture, in which the Diageo condominium and the Casas Bahia Distribution Center are located (Via, ex-Via Varejo).

With 54 thousand square meters (m²) of Gross Leasable Area and modules starting at 1.4 thousand m², the project where Amazon is located offers some differentials such as LED lighting and J4 sprinklers, as stated in the LOG Commercial Properties project.

With the collaboration of Beatriz Cavalcante

